Karnataka CM Announces Massive Rs 16,000 Crore Rural Infrastructure Plan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced development projects worth ₹16,000 crore for rural areas of the state, including ₹10,000 crore for the development of approximately 15,000 km of roads and ₹6,000 crore for infrastructure development at the panchayat level, stressing that the funds must be utilised transparently and without any irregularities.

Launching the Chief Minister's Rural Road Connectivity Scheme and the Chief Minister's Rural Development Scheme at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Friday, Shivakumar said the projects were aimed at transforming rural areas and strengthening basic infrastructure to reduce migration to cities. "To transform the rural landscape of the state, our government has formulated massive development projects worth ₹16,000 crore. Under the Chief Minister's Rural Road Connectivity Scheme, ₹10,000 crore has been earmarked for the development of approximately 15,000 km of roads, while ₹6,000 crore has been reserved for panchayat-level development," the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising accountability in the implementation of the projects, he said the funds were intended to improve the lives of rural residents and not to benefit contractors or individuals involved in executing the works. "Such a huge grant has been provided to change the lives of rural people, not for the betterment of contractors or to fill their pockets. Not a single rupee of this grant should be misused. Transparency and quality in works are mandatory," he instructed officials.

Under the rural road connectivity scheme, the government has earmarked ₹10,000 crore for approximately 15,000 km of roads. The proposed works include re-asphalting, development of gravel roads and construction of drains, with the estimated expenditure ranging from ₹38 lakh to ₹70 lakh per kilometre, depending on the nature of the work. Shivakumar also said that ₹5,000 crore had already been provided under the Pragathi Patha scheme.

The remaining ₹6,000 crore earmarked for panchayat-level development will be utilised for essential infrastructure, including drainage facilities, drinking water and other basic amenities. Grants will be released with the approval of Deputy Commissioners after identifying the requirements of individual panchayats.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure that development works are executed according to approved plans. He said photographs and videos of every project site must be recorded before the commencement of work, while similar documentation must be collected after completion. Officials were also instructed to record the exact coordinates of project locations.

"No work should be taken up without a tender process. The progress of works will be monitored through the Chief Minister's Dashboard," he said, adding that photographs of officials conducting site inspections should be published in local newspapers and WhatsApp groups should be created at panchayat and district levels to share information about the projects.

Warning against financial irregularities, Shivakumar said he had received reports of funds being spent on roads that were already in good condition and bills being raised without executing the corresponding work. "It has come to my notice that funds are being spent again on roads that are already in good condition, bills are being claimed without executing work, and money is being misused in collusion with officials. There will be no scope for such irregularities anymore," he warned.

On housing, Shivakumar said the government had set a target of distributing 15 lakh housing sites across Karnataka. In the first phase, five lakh sites would be distributed, for which approximately 9,000 acres of land had been identified. He said the government would assess the expenditure required for roads, drains and other infrastructure before finalising the development plan.

He further said the Cabinet had decided to increase the minimum dimension of sites allotted to poor families from 20x30 feet to 30x40 feet, taking into account the future housing requirements of growing families. "Henceforth, the Cabinet has decided to fix the minimum dimension of sites allotted to the poor at 30x40 feet. Earlier, 20x30 feet sites were given. However, as families grow, the space becomes insufficient to build a house, and we must ensure new slums are not created," he said.

The Chief Minister added that larger sites could be allotted, if required, even if it meant reducing the overall number of sites. He stressed that homeless families must receive priority and those who already owned a house or a site should not be given the benefit again.

Explaining the broader objective behind the rural development initiatives, Shivakumar said villages must have adequate infrastructure and opportunities so that residents do not have to migrate to urban areas for employment, education and better living conditions.

"Comprehensive development of Karnataka is possible only if villages develop. The government's priority is to provide necessary basic infrastructure within villages to stop rural people from migrating to cities in search of jobs, education, and a better life," he said.

Citing a report submitted by experts, he said 47 per cent of the population had already shifted from rural areas to cities, and the proportion was projected to increase to 76 per cent in the coming days. He said the government intended to address this trend by improving roads, drinking water facilities, education, healthcare and employment opportunities in villages.

Referring to his experience as a Zilla Panchayat member, Shivakumar said he was aware of the difficulties faced by rural residents and local body representatives due to inadequate funds. He said the government had provided substantial financial support to strengthen panchayats and accelerate development. He also called for industries to establish enterprises in rural areas and create employment opportunities, asking panchayats not to unnecessarily harass those willing to invest in villages. Special policies were also being formulated for the development of the coastal and Malnad regions, he added.

On property documentation, the Chief Minister said the Bhoo Guarantee scheme would prioritise the rectification of property records in rural areas and the issuance of Khata documents to eligible beneficiaries. He said approximately two crore people in the state had an opportunity to resolve property-related documentation issues, including A-Khata and B-Khata matters.

"Officials must visit every house, verify property measurements, photographs, and documents, and issue the Khata," he said, directing officials to prevent fake registrations and strengthen the mechanism for cancelling illegally created documents. He also instructed panchayats to establish separate counters to receive and process applications so that residents would not have to make repeated visits to government offices for routine documentation.

The Chief Minister further announced plans to upgrade 1,000 government schools in the first phase through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support. With approximately 6,000 panchayats in Karnataka, the government aims to develop at least 3,000 panchayat-level schools. He appealed to industries to adopt schools and directly provide buildings, infrastructure and other essential facilities, while the maintenance of the upgraded institutions would remain the government's responsibility.

Shivakumar also directed officials to repair defunct reverse osmosis (RO) plants in rural areas at the earliest. He said more than 300 RO plants had earlier been established through personal contributions and trusts, with some subsequently handed over to panchayats, but several were not being maintained properly.

"Defunct RO plants must be repaired immediately. Water quality testing must be conducted every month. CEOs, EOs, and PDOs must take this responsibility seriously and ensure people get clean drinking water," he said.

Addressing the state's financial assistance to farmers affected by drought, Shivakumar said Karnataka had suffered losses of approximately ₹60,000 crore and had sought ₹22,000 crore in relief from the Central Government. He said the state had decided to provide ₹5,000 in assistance to each farmer, of which ₹2,500 had already been released, while the remaining amount would be disbursed in the next phase. He added that the state's legal efforts to secure compensation from the Centre would continue.

The Chief Minister also referred to expenditure on guarantee schemes and other welfare programmes, including electricity subsidies for farmers, drinking water, pensions and initiatives for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He said these programmes were being implemented alongside development expenditure within the state's budget of approximately ₹4.5 lakh crore.

On administrative accountability, Shivakumar instructed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Executive Officers (EOs), Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and other officials to address public grievances without yielding to political pressure. He said officials facing unnecessary pressure from Ministers or MLAs could confidentially bring such matters to the government's attention through Deputy Commissioners or CEOs, adding that they must discharge their duties according to the law. He also directed Ministers to visit taluks twice every month and MLAs to hear public grievances at hobli and panchayat levels.

Shivakumar said he would personally visit one Praja Seva Kendra every Saturday to review public grievances and the functioning of officials. He urged officials to accept applications from residents and resolve as many issues as possible on the spot, while ensuring that their day-to-day activities remained accessible to the public. (ANI)