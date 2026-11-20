Fuel prices in India are generally revised every morning at 6 am under the dynamic pricing mechanism. Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, follow this system to update retail prices based on several market-related factors.

The price of crude oil on the international market continues to have a significant impact on domestic prices. The price of imported crude oil can also be impacted by changes in the rupee's value relative to the US currency. The ultimate retail price that customers pay is further influenced by dealer charges, state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), and central excise tax.

Fuel prices across the nation are still influenced by variations in state taxation because petrol and diesel are still exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework.

Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel rates in their respective cities in the table below. The figures provide a quick comparison of fuel costs across six major metropolitan centres on November 21.

Petrol, Diesel Prices On November 21