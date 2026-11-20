MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 21 (IANS) KL Rahul notched up his first Test hundred in New Zealand while skipper Shubman Gill came out swinging to be not out on 36 as India reached 344/2 in 93 overs at tea on day three of the first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve on Saturday.

In the second session, India added 105 runs in 27 overs for the loss of Devdutt Padikkal, who was castled for 80 off 175 balls by Kyle Jamieson and trail New Zealand's first innings score of 368 by just 24 runs. Rahul is unbeaten on 124 off 265 balls, laced with nine fours and a six, while Gill is not out on 36 off 40 deliveries, studded with four boundaries.

New Zealand began the second session with a two-pronged plan: Jacob Duffy bowled short from round the wicket with keeper Tom Blundell pushed back, while Nathan Smith attacked the stumps.

Duffy struck Rahul on the right arm with a sharp short ball, but the opener pulled the next two deliveries for twos and then tapped one into the cover region in the 69th over to reach his hundred off 207 balls. Rahul pumped his fist, took off his helmet, made his customary gesture for his child and looked to the sky as the Indian dressing room rose.

Rahul became the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries. It was Rahul's 13th Test hundred, as he became the third Indian, after Sunil Gavaskar and Surinder Amarnath, to score a hundred in his first Test innings in New Zealand.

Two balls later, Padikkal, on 53, could not keep a cut down off Duffy, and Henry Nicholls put down a low chance at gully. Padikkal then danced down the pitch to loft Glenn Phillips over mid-on for four, while Rahul whipped the part-time off-spinner over mid-wicket for another boundary. In between, both batters needed attention from the physio for their right arms.

New Zealand took the second new ball quickly after drinks break and Jamieson, wayward at first, produced a beauty from round the wicket that held its line, beat Padikkal's outside edge and hit the top of off-stump. It made one remember the way Akash Deep castled Phillips on day two.

It also meant that Padikkal's 165-run stand with Rahul came to an end. Rahul, meanwhile, became only the third Indian, after Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir, to be part of two century stands in the same Test innings in New Zealand.

It was also only the fourth time India have had century stands for each of the first two wickets in a Test in a SENA country, after two such instances involving Gavaskar and one featuring Virender Sehwag.

Gill wasted no time in hitting the ground running in his first Test appearance in New Zealand – charging down the pitch to pull Jamieson for four and took 15 off one Duffy over - cutting a boundary over backward point and pulling a no-ball to the fence.

That flurry of runs also contributed to India scoring 56 runs in 13 overs since the second new ball was taken, as the visitors bagged another session in their favour and set the stage to take the lead over New Zealand in the evening session.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92) lead India 344/2 in 93 overs (KL Rahul 124 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 85; Kyle Jamieson 1-44, Matt Henry 1-70) by 24 runs