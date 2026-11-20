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On November 21, an official welcome ceremony was held in Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, for the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

A guard of honour was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at a square adorned with the national flags of Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Vietnam were performed.

The chief of the guard of honour reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The Presidents reviewed the guard of honour.

Officials of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Republic of Azerbaijan delegation were introduced to President To Lam.

The guard of honour marched past the Presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

Then, official photographs were taken.