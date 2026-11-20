MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Lieutenant General Guillaume N. Beaurpere, Commander of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

In the general's view, the main lesson of the war in Ukraine is that an army must adapt while combat operations are underway, as the nature of warfare changes at lightning speed. This makes it essential to bring the defense industry as close as possible to the tactical edge.

"One of the elements that we work very closely with the Ukrainians on is the enhanced repair center concept – the concept of bringing repair capability to sustain material closer to the tactical edge," Beaurpere explained.

He specified that these centers bring together the capabilities of the defense industry, logistics and material support in one location. This makes it possible to repair damaged weapons and equipment as quickly as possible, train specialists and return equipment to service much closer to the combat zone.

"That's an example of a project we're undertaking with our Ukrainian partners. I think you know the wider defense industry needs to take a page from the Ukrainian playbook to understand the criticality of bringing the operator and the acquisition and the industry much closer together. That's the key lesson," General Beaurpere said.

focuses on building integrated air defense ecosystem for Ukraine – NSATU commande

As reported, NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) mission was established to coordinate and synchronize military assistance, material support, logistics and the development of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' combat capabilities, with the participation of NATO member states and partner countries.

As Ukrinform reported, NATO has outlined plans to improve the maintenance and repair of equipment for Ukraine's Defense Forces.