MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, said this in a televised interview, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"At present, the technical conditions that the Russians had before the full-scale invasion are no longer in place," he said.

According to the spokesperson, the Russians began inspecting the bridge on the first day after it was damaged.

"They cannot repair anything; all they can do is carry out, so to speak, an assessment of the situation," Pletenchuk said.

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He also recalled the sanctions in place and the financial and legal consequences for companies that helped Russia build the bridge. According to the spokesperson, the only alternative routes to Crimea at present are the land route through the occupied territories of the Azov region and ferry crossings.

"Aside from the two ferries hauled by tugboats, I see no alternatives at the moment. And, incidentally, they are also dependent on weather conditions," Pletenchuk said.

The Kerch Strait Bridge was attacked on November 16, prompting restrictions on road traffic. However, trains and buses continued to operate, albeit with delays.

The bridge was attacked again overnight on November 17, according to several monitoring channels.

President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed details of the operation against the Kerch Strait Bridge. According to him, it involved seven stages carried out over several weeks.

On the evening of November 18, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said that road traffic across the Kerch Bridge had been halted and that debris from the structure had blocked the navigation channel.

On November 19, Russia's Ministry of Transport announced that rail traffic across the Kerch Strait Bridge had been suspended.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that Ukrainian Neptune missiles damaged the railway tracks on the Kerch Strait Bridge overnight on November 19.