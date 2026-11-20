Automotive BSR Noise Prevention Guide: tesa® 60608 PV1 Technical Performance & Application Guide

NVH & Interior Challenge: In modern automotive interior assembly and EV cabin engineering, eliminating Buzz, Squeak, and Rattle (BSR) noises is critical to perceived vehicle quality and passenger comfort. Standard foam or cloth tapes often struggle to bond reliably to low surface energy (LSE) interior plastics, release high volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or lift away when wrapped around tight 3D contours.

To solve these interior NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) challenges, tesa® 60608 PV1 provides a premium, thin black PET fleece tape with a tackified acrylic adhesive engineered for superior sound damping, low VOC emissions, and high conformability on LSE substrates.

1. Technical Specifications & Key Advantages

tesa® 60608 PV1 combines a soft, abrasion-resistant PET fleece backing with a high-tack acrylic adhesive optimized for demanding automotive interior environments:

Backing & Thickness

9.84 mils (250 μm)

Black PET fleece with tackified acrylic adhesive and glassine liner.

Adhesion to PE (LSE)

1.88 lbs/in (3.3 N/cm)

High initial tack on low surface energy plastics with repulsion resistance.

Tensile & Elongation

21.13 lbs/in / 17%

37 N/cm tensile strength with smooth 3D shape conformability.

Cabin & Converting

Low VOC / Die-Cut

Self-extinguishing composite rating, abrasion resistant, and die-cut ready.

2. Core Automotive & Industrial Applications

BSR Noise & Sound Damping

Eliminates buzz, squeak, and rattle noises in cockpits, consoles, and door trims.

Cushioning & Gap Bridging

Absorbs micro-vibrations and bridges small tolerance gaps between mating parts.

Friction Reduction

Reduces surface wear and creaking between adjoining plastic and metal components.

Experience Real Quality: Explore Tape Manufacturing

Want to see how low-VOC automotive PET fleece tapes are coated, die-cut to precision, and tested for LSE adhesion and sound damping?

4. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: Does tesa® 60608 PV1 bond reliably to low surface energy (LSE) plastics?

A1: Yes. Its tackified acrylic adhesive achieves 1.88 lbs/in (3.3 N/cm) initial adhesion on PE with high conformability and repulsion resistance around 3D shapes.

Q2: Is tesa® 60608 PV1 suitable for die-cutting?

A2: Yes. The 250 μm black PET fleece and glassine release liner are engineered for clean, accurate die-cutting into custom BSR damping parts.

Q3: What are the key environmental and safety properties of this tape?

A3: tesa® 60608 PV1 features a low VOC formulation for interior air quality, good aging and abrasion resistance, and is self-extinguishing when tested as a composite with non-inflammable material.

About Us

Shenzhen Xiangyu New Material Co., Ltd, we are a professional adhesive solution, are established in 2006. We are the authorized distributor of the TESA & 3M brand in China, with over nineteen years of industry experience. We offer many famous brand products like 3M, TESA, SEKISUI, NITTO, DIC, also offer some normal products in China.