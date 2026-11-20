MENAFN - GetNews) Drawing on generations of family history and firsthand oral accounts, the book explores the enduring power of faith, perseverance, and African American heritage.

WASHINGTON, USA - Nov. 20, 2026 - Dr. Jeffery M. Johnson, a nationally recognized social welfare leader and advocate, shares an extraordinary account of family history in his book, Roots of Resilience: My Tooson Family Story. Through historical research, genealogy, and preserved oral testimonies, Johnson documents his ancestors' journey from slavery to landownership in the American South, illuminating a legacy shaped by determination, family unity, and the pursuit of opportunity.

At the center of the narrative are Berry and Jane Tooson, whose achievements challenged the systemic barriers facing African Americans during the post-emancipation and Jim Crow eras. Despite widespread racial discrimination, the couple acquired hundreds of acres of land and passed their holdings to succeeding generations, establishing a foundation of economic independence and family stewardship.

The book draws significantly from videotaped oral history interviews conducted in 1999 with second-generation family elders who preserved firsthand memories of Berry and Jane. These accounts offer a personal perspective on the family's experiences while exploring broader themes of racial identity, military advocacy, community leadership, and the importance of preserving ancestral history.

Johnson's interest in documenting his paternal heritage began in 2001, when he set out to create a meaningful Christmas gift for his mother and siblings. Having lost his father, Reverend James Edward Johnson, in 1964, he sought a deeper understanding of the family connections and experiences that preceded him.

A pivotal moment came during two days of conversations with his aunt, Nannie Mae Tooson Collins, whose recollections brought the family's struggles and accomplishments into sharper focus. Inspired by her stories and the earlier preservation efforts of Russell Tooson and Herbert Johnson, Johnson expanded what began as a personal family project into a historical narrative intended for future generations.

Beyond its genealogical significance, Roots of Resilienc examines how families build lasting legacies through deliberate acts of courage, responsibility, and solidarity. The Tooson family's experiences demonstrate how landownership, education, faith, and community involvement helped establish opportunities that extended far beyond one generation.

For Johnson, the book also serves as a reminder that family history is more than a record of names and dates. It is a source of identity, understanding, and responsibility that connects descendants to the sacrifices and achievements of those who came before them.

Through Roots of Resilience: My Tooson Family Story, Johnson invites readers to consider their own ancestral histories and the importance of safeguarding personal and collective memories before they are lost.

About the Author

Dr. Jeffery M. Johnson is the president and CEO of the National Partnership for Community Leadership (NPCL), where his work focuses on social welfare, responsible fatherhood, and community development.

He holds a master's degree in secondary school administration and a PhD in urban education from the University of Michigan. His national policy advocacy includes work related to the Fathers Count Act of 1999. He has also served three terms as chair of the Montgomery County Community Action Board and supported health initiatives addressing chronic illness among Black men.

His contributions have earned him two Lifetime Achievement Awards, including one from the President of the United States, as well as the Amtrak Community Legacy Award.

Johnson is also the author of Cornerstones of Responsible Fatherhood, Your Journey to Co-Parenting, and From Endangered to Empowered: Solutions For Thriving In America and the Changing World.

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Global Book Network - Dr. Jeffery M. Johnson, Author of Roots of Resilience