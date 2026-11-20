Ride-Hailing Market In Indonesia To Hit USD 6 Bn By 2032 Amid Growing Smartphone And Digital Wallet Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the Indonesia ride-hailing market size USD 4. 32 billion in 202 7 to USD 6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.8 0 % from 2027 to 2032. Crowded cities, easy mobile access, and growing digital payment use are driving demand, particularly for motorcycle rides and links to mass transit. However, shrinking driver earnings and the uncertainty around a possible merger of the two largest platforms could squeeze margins, so operators will need to keep fares affordable for price-conscious riders.
Indonesia Ride-Hailing Market Trends and Drivers
Government Support for Electric Two-Wheeler Ride-Hailing Fleets: Jakarta's tax exemptions for battery-electric vehicles can lower the upfront ownership costs for eligible motorcycle operators. This may improve the financial case for ride-hailing fleets considering a shift from conventional motorcycles to electric alternatives, particularly for vehicles registered in the province.
Urban Growth and Persistent Traffic Congestion: Indonesia's growing urban population and persistent traffic congestion create steady demand for ride-hailing services. In busy cities such as Jakarta, commuters may prefer app-based transport to avoid the stress of driving. However, heavy traffic can reduce driver productivity and limit the number of trips completed, making reliable peak-hour fleet availability important for service growth.
“Indonesia's ride-hailing market requires close assessment of passenger preferences, platform economics, regulatory conditions, and changing mobility patterns. Mordor Intelligence combines market sizing, segment-level analysis, competitive assessment, and documented industry developments to provide decisionmakers with a consistent basis for evaluating market opportunities and risks.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .
Indonesia Ride-Hailing Market Share by Region
Surabaya's growth is built on corporate relationships, as companies arrange regular transport for their staff. Business accounts give providers a dependable stream of trips, but they still have to turn those accounts into actual paid rides.
Jakarta is the biggest hub for ride-hailing in the country. Demand is concentrated in busy districts, so operators do better by placing vehicles close to popular pickup spots than by spreading them thinly across the city.
Indonesia Ride-Hailing Industry Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
- Two-Wheelers
- Three-Wheelers
- Passenger Cars
- Vans & MPVs
- Buses & Shuttles
By Propulsion Type
- Internal-Combustion (ICE)
- Hybrid
- Battery-Electric
- CNG / LPG
By Service Type
- E-Hailing
- Car-Sharing (Peer-to-Peer)
- Robo-Taxi
- Subscription-Based Ride Packages
By Booking Channel
- App-Based
- Phone
By End-User
- Personal
- Corporate / Institutional
Indonesia Ride-Hailing Companies
- GoTo (Gojek)
- Grab Holdings
- Maxim
- inDrive
- Bluebird Group
- Green SM
- Anterin
- LadyJek
- Ojesy
- Trevo Indonesia
- Smoot / Swap Energi
- Volta Indonesia
- Viar Motor Indonesia
- Electrum
- Oyika
- GESITS
- Kymco Electric Indonesia
- OMOWAY (OMO-X)
- SWAP ID
- SOCAR Mobility Indonesia
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