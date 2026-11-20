MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Indonesia Ride-Hailing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during 2027–2032, with e-hailing accounting for 86.07% of ride-hailing spending in 2026. Two-wheelers lead the Indonesia Ride-Hailing Market with a 63.18% share, while corporate and institutional users are the fastest-growing end-user group.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the Indonesia ride-hailing market size USD 4. 32 billion in 202 7 to USD 6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.8 0 % from 2027 to 2032. Crowded cities, easy mobile access, and growing digital payment use are driving demand, particularly for motorcycle rides and links to mass transit. However, shrinking driver earnings and the uncertainty around a possible merger of the two largest platforms could squeeze margins, so operators will need to keep fares affordable for price-conscious riders.

Indonesia Ride-Hailing Market Trends and Drivers

Government Support for Electric Two-Wheeler Ride-Hailing Fleets: Jakarta's tax exemptions for battery-electric vehicles can lower the upfront ownership costs for eligible motorcycle operators. This may improve the financial case for ride-hailing fleets considering a shift from conventional motorcycles to electric alternatives, particularly for vehicles registered in the province.

Urban Growth and Persistent Traffic Congestion: Indonesia's growing urban population and persistent traffic congestion create steady demand for ride-hailing services. In busy cities such as Jakarta, commuters may prefer app-based transport to avoid the stress of driving. However, heavy traffic can reduce driver productivity and limit the number of trips completed, making reliable peak-hour fleet availability important for service growth.

“Indonesia's ride-hailing market requires close assessment of passenger preferences, platform economics, regulatory conditions, and changing mobility patterns. Mordor Intelligence combines market sizing, segment-level analysis, competitive assessment, and documented industry developments to provide decisionmakers with a consistent basis for evaluating market opportunities and risks.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Indonesia Ride-Hailing Market Share by Region

Surabaya's growth is built on corporate relationships, as companies arrange regular transport for their staff. Business accounts give providers a dependable stream of trips, but they still have to turn those accounts into actual paid rides.

Jakarta is the biggest hub for ride-hailing in the country. Demand is concentrated in busy districts, so operators do better by placing vehicles close to popular pickup spots than by spreading them thinly across the city.

Indonesia Ride-Hailing Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheelers



Three-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Vans & MPVs

Buses & Shuttles

By Propulsion Type

Internal-Combustion (ICE)

Hybrid

Battery-Electric

CNG / LPG

By Service Type

E-Hailing

Car-Sharing (Peer-to-Peer)

Robo-Taxi

Subscription-Based Ride Packages

By Booking Channel

App-Based

Phone

By End-User

Personal

Corporate / Institutional

Indonesia Ride-Hailing Companies

GoTo (Gojek)

Grab Holdings

Maxim

inDrive

Bluebird Group

Green SM

Anterin

LadyJek

Ojesy

Trevo Indonesia

Smoot / Swap Energi

Volta Indonesia

Viar Motor Indonesia

Electrum

Oyika

GESITS

Kymco Electric Indonesia

OMOWAY (OMO-X)



SWAP ID

SOCAR Mobility Indonesia

Explore Latest Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size: The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is projected to grow from USD 88.30 billion in 2026 to USD 166.30 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by rising demand for low-emission commercial transportation, increasing electrification of logistics and public transport fleets, government incentives for electric vehicles, expanding charging infrastructure, and improvements in battery technology, vehicle range, and operating efficiency.

Automotive Parts Market Share: The Automotive Parts Market is projected to grow from USD 122.10 billion in 2027 to USD 151.20 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by continued vehicle production, rising demand for replacement and aftermarket components, increasing integration of advanced automotive technologies, and the need for reliable parts that support vehicle safety, performance, and durability.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market: The Dual-Clutch Transmission Market is projected to grow from USD 22.78 billion in 2027 to USD 28.35 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by demand for improved fuel efficiency, smoother and faster gear shifts, continued production of passenger and performance vehicles, and the integration of advanced transmission systems that enhance driving performance and power delivery.

Automotive Steel Market Analysis: The Automotive Steel Market is projected to grow from USD 133.37 billion in 2027 to USD 161.18 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by continued vehicle production, rising demand for durable and cost-effective automotive materials, increasing use of high-strength steel, and the need to balance vehicle safety, structural strength, and weight efficiency.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Forecast: The Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market is projected to grow from USD 3.19 billion in 2027 to USD 5.49 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.47% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing focus on driver and passenger safety, rising adoption of in-vehicle monitoring technologies, growing demand for systems that detect fatigue and health-related risks, and the integration of sensors and real-time monitoring features in modern vehicles.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com





CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...