Officially Supervised Zundamon Model Arrives at PixAI Alongside a Birthday Celeberation Creation Contest

Released for Zundamon's December 5 birthday, the model launches alongside a fan art contest running through December 11, 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zundamon, the edamame mochi fairy who narrates countless Japanese YouTube videos, now has an officially licensed AI art model. Released today on PixAI to celebrate her December 5 birthday, the LoRA model was built from official artwork provided by the Tohoku Zunko & Zundamon Project and developed under the rights holder's supervision. One model covers Zundamon, Tohoku Zunko, Tohoku Kiritan and Tohoku Itako, and anyone on PixAI can use it with no extra setup.Fan-made character models are common, and many are shared without clear rights status.“We believe AI image and video generation isn't going to stop,” said Yasuo Oda of the Tohoku Zunko & Zundamon Project.“We also know some people aren't comfortable with it, while others want to enjoy creating with AI, so we've been looking for an approach that works for both. By offering an official model, we hope to take a first step toward a good middle ground, where people who want to create with AI can have fun without causing trouble for illustrators who don't want their art styles imitated.”Created as a mascot for Japan's Tohoku region, Zundamon became a familiar voice online after her voice was released for speech synthesis software in 2021. Today, creators cast her as the narrator of everything from history explainers to comedy shorts.To celebrate, PixAI is hosting a birthday art contest on PixAI and X from November 21 to December 11, with a total prize pool of 60 million PixAI credits, approximately $1,000 in Amazon gift cards and official Zundamon prizes. To enter, create a work with the official model and post it with #PixAIxずんだもん誕生祭. Winners are scheduled to be announced on December 18. The model will remain available on PixAI after the event ends.Event details and the official model are available on PixAI.About PixAIPixAI is an anime-style AI creation platform. Powered by its proprietary image foundation model Tsubaki.3. Since launching in October 2022, PixAI has grown to more than 16 million registered users worldwide, with strong communities in Japan, Korea, North America, and Taiwan. Beyond the Tsubaki model series, PixAI offers Mio.2, a conversational AI creation agent, PixAI Edit Pro, a natural-language image editing model, and PixAI Studio, a node-based creative workspace connecting image, video, text, and audio generation and editing.

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Mewtant inc.

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Officially Supervised Zundamon Model Arrives at PixAI Alongside a Birthday Celebration Creation Contest News Provided By Mewtant inc. November 21, 2026, 03:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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