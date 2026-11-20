MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya became emotional and broke down in tears while talking about husband Vivek Dahiya's career.

She admitted that she sometimes feels she has become a hurdle in his professional journey owing to her superstardom.

In an emotional conversation, Divyanka on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga, praised Vivek's talent, acknowledging that he is a good dancer and actor and deserves recognition for his own work. However, she said she worries that his identity has been overshadowed by hers ever since they got together.

“I feel that I am a hurdle in your life. Your dance is great, your acting is great, you deserve so much,” Divyanka said. She further expressed her frustration over people constantly identifying Vivek as“Divyanka's husband”. The actress then asked,“When will they stop all this?” as she spoke about the situation emotionally.

Vivek was quick to reassure his wife. Making it clear that he does not feel burdened by being associated with her, he said,“I am proud to be your husband.”

Earlier in the conversation, Vivek said,“I am really, really proud of you. You are doing a great job and giving 100% to everything that you do.”

A few years ago, while the couple was being spotted together by photographers, a paparazzo reportedly remembered Divyanka but forgot Vivek's name while addressing them.

Divyanka appeared slightly irked but handled the situation with humour. She asked the paparazzo what Vivek's name was and asked him to remember his name without fail.

Talking about Divyanka and Vivek, they first met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka was already one of television's biggest names, playing the much-loved character of Ishita Bhalla, while Vivek joined the show as ACP Abhishek Singh.

Their friendship gradually blossomed into love, and the two tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Bhopal. They later also participated together in Nach Baliye 8.

–IANS

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