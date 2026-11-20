MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) China's military specified DeepSeek for a cyber training facility and sought servers that could run both DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen for a command system, according to procurement records cited in a US congressional report.

Two House committees also reported that people associated with a Chinese military cyber intelligence unit had visited the Beijing headquarters of Zhipu, one of China's leading artificial intelligence developers, on several occasions. The most recent visit was in August. The committees said they had“moderate confidence” that the visits indicated a channel between the unit and the company. The report gave no account of what the visitors discussed.

The findings appeared in a joint investigation by the House Select Committee on China and the House Homeland Security Committee. Their Republican chairmen, John Moolenaar and Andrew Garbarino, examined military purchasing records alongside documents from American companies that use some of the same Chinese model families.

A July 10 notice specified DeepSeek for a military cyber range, a training environment where personnel can practise on computer systems. The notice called for the model to support“intelligent attack” and“intelligent penetration,” according to the report. It described what the military wanted to buy. The committees did not identify a live operation in which the military had used DeepSeek.

Other records traced the military's interest in commercial AI to at least October 2024. A procurement notice that month called for Zhipu's GLM models to run on a military office network, where they could be adapted for local use. In January 2026, the military sought servers for an“intelligent command information system” that would support development work with both Qwen and DeepSeek.

A request for comments issued in May set a different condition. Four model families had to work entirely on an internal military network without internet access. The project named DeepSeek, Alibaba's Qwen, Moonshot AI's Kimi and models from MiniMax. It envisaged using them to develop software and AI agents, systems that can carry out tasks.

The military also sought AI for medical work. A July 2 notice called for DeepSeek or Qwen to run locally to help generate medical records, check their quality and assist with clinical decisions.

The committees presented their account of the Zhipu visits separately from the purchasing records. In an annex, they identified the visitors as people associated with the 1st Bureau of the People's Liberation Army Cyberspace Force. The report said the bureau's responsibilities were understood to include signals intelligence, cyber espionage and electronic warfare.

The chairmen urged Washington to extend federal restrictions beyond DeepSeek and keep Chinese-developed models out of federal contract work and high-risk functions in critical infrastructure. They also called for a standard that would let buyers identify the underlying model when a supplier incorporates it into a product sold under another name.

Open-weight models allow a user to download the numerical values learned during training and run the software on its own equipment. A military buyer can therefore specify a commercial model for use on an isolated network. A business can use the same model family on servers in another country without sending customer queries to the original developer.

The House inquiry began in April with letters to Airbnb and Anysphere, the company behind the Cursor coding platform. It expanded to DoorDash in July. Airbnb told investigators it ran customised Qwen models on US-based infrastructure for customer support. Both Airbnb and DoorDash said they had neither paid a Chinese model developer nor entered into a commercial agreement with one.