MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) Chinese artificial intelligence models help Airbnb handle about 80,000 exchanges a day with guests and hosts, while DoorDash estimates it could take six months to replace one such model. Two US House committees cited the companies' experiences on Friday in a report warning that American businesses risk becoming dependent on Chinese AI.

John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China, and Andrew Garbarino, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, called for a national effort to develop American models that companies can download and adapt. The two Republicans said US developers had yet to offer an alternative that matched the combination of price, performance and flexibility drawing businesses to Chinese models.

Airbnb told investigators it runs customised versions of Alibaba's Qwen models on US-based servers. One powers an AI assistant for guests and hosts. Another produces summaries of roughly 250,000 customer support cases and calls each day.

Airbnb and DoorDash both said they had no commercial agreement with a Chinese model developer and had paid none of the developers. Running the models in the United States substantially reduces the risk of sending user data directly to China, the committees said. It also means that spending figures can reveal little about how widely the technology is used.

DoorDash said its engineers had downloaded or evaluated models from at least six Chinese developers. It had approved and deployed 25 Chinese model families for which computing and operating costs reached at least $5,000 each. The six-month estimate applied to one model embedded in a larger system. DoorDash said it could switch away from most of its other uses almost immediately.

At Anysphere, the maker of the Cursor coding platform, the Chinese technology sat inside a product sold under the company's own name. Anysphere built its flagship Composer 2 model on a base model from China's Moonshot AI. That became public only after an independent developer identified the underlying model, the report said.

The committees also examined Chinese military procurement records. A July tender for a People's Liberation Army cyber training facility required the integration of DeepSeek. A separate military project called for models from four Chinese developers to run on a network cut off from the internet. The committees said some of the same model families were in use at major American companies.

Citing federal investigations, the chairmen said major Chinese developers had used fraudulent accounts and proxy networks to collect responses from leading American AI systems and reproduce some of their capabilities. They also urged scrutiny of sales by American firms that supply labelled training data to Chinese AI laboratories.

The chairmen urged Washington to keep Chinese-developed models out of federal contract work and high-risk operations in critical infrastructure. They also proposed an“AI bill of materials” to help buyers identify the models behind a product and trace their origins.

“We should not wait five years to discover that much of the world, and much of the United States, runs on AI shaped by the CCP, leaving policymakers with little choice but another costly rip and replace effort,” the chairmen wrote, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Open-weight models give users access to the numerical values a system learns during training. A business can download those values, adapt the model to its own data and run it on servers it controls. Once downloaded, a model can remain in use even if its developer later changes the terms for access to newer versions.

The committees opened their inquiry in April with letters to Airbnb and Anysphere and expanded it to DoorDash in July. All three companies provided documents and briefed committee staff.