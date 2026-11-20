MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Nov 21 (IANS) Bayern Munich suffered a major injury setback as Harry Kane tore a ligament in his left ankle during Friday's 1-1 Bundesliga home draw with Cologne.

Club medical staff confirmed Kane sustained a tear to the syndesmotic ligament and will be sidelined for several months, Bayern said in a statement.

The 33-year-old, who won this year's Ballon d'Or, was injured shortly after Bayern fell behind when Cologne defender Joel Schmied's challenge caught Kane's left ankle. Kane attempted to continue but was substituted in the 20th minute for Tom Bischof, Xinhua reported.

Bayern also confirmed that Michael Olise suffered a bruised forefoot and will undergo treatment in the coming days. Olise did not return after halftime and left the stadium on crutches.

The double blow compounds Bayern's injury problems, with Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari and Alphonso Davies already unavailable.

"We have other players who now need to carry the team. This is not the first time I have been through a period like this. Now we must stick together 100 percent," coach Vincent Kompany said. He added that the situation presents an opportunity for less-established squad members to step up.

"I am not being positive, I am being realistic. What are we supposed to do? I cannot identify any medical errors on our part. We must manage without Harry and these guys. They are world-class players you cannot replace," said Kompany. On Olise, he added: "It was a precautionary measure. I hope Michael will be fine again from Monday."

Kane's lengthy absence comes at a busy point in the season: Bayern face seven matches across three competitions before the winter break.

The Munich side travels to Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday before visiting Hamburg in the Bundesliga and hosting Hertha Berlin in the last 16 of the German Cup.

League fixtures against Paderborn, Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen, along with a Champions League home encounter against Slavia Prague, complete Bayern's calendar year. European competition resumes in January, with Bayern traveling to Manchester United before hosting Real Betis in their final Champions League league-phase fixture.