MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a series of official programmes in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, including presenting the prestigious President's Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police and reviewing major development projects.

HM Shah, who arrived in Itanagar on Friday evening on a three-day visit to the northeastern state, will begin Saturday's engagements at 10 A.M. by presenting the President's Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, Itanagar.

The President's Colour is a prestigious honour awarded in recognition of exceptional service and achievements by an organisation. The ceremony will mark an important occasion for the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

At 2:30 P.M., the Union Home Minister will chair a review meeting on major development projects in Arunachal Pradesh at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar. This will be followed by another review meeting at 3:30 P.M. at the same venue, focusing on various matters pertaining to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The meetings are expected to provide an opportunity to review the progress of key projects and discuss important issues concerning coordination between the Centre and the state government.

Earlier, HM Shah arrived at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar on Friday evening to begin his three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He was received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, other ministers, political leaders and senior government officials.

Welcoming the Union Home Minister, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote in a post on his X handle: "Warmly welcomed the Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah Ji, upon his arrival at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, on his three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh."

"We are honoured to have him among us. His visit is an important occasion for Arunachal Pradesh, and we look forward to his engagements and valuable guidance on matters concerning the state's development, security and progress. A heartfelt welcome to the Land of the Rising Sun, Shri Amit Shah Ji!," Khandu said.

During his three-day visit, Shah is also scheduled to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited government employees, apart from participating in various official engagements.