Ministry of Mines Outlines Reform Agenda for Global Mining Competitiveness

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Ministry of Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra highlighted the Ministry's reform agenda to enhance the sector's global competitiveness through geological exploration, responsible mining, advanced processing, research, recycling and technology-enabled governance. Speaking at the Ministry of Mines-FICCI closed-door industry interaction, he also outlined recent auction reforms, including relaxation of minimum bidder requirements for certain minerals and automatic issuance of Letters of Intent.

Responding comprehensively to the concerns raised by the industry, Chandra apprised participants of the various initiatives and measures already undertaken or under consideration by the Ministry. He addressed operational challenges relating to mineral block development. He urged the industry to actively consider extraction of critical minerals from resources such as red mud. The interaction also witnessed the launch of a concept paper, Enabling Overseas Investment in Critical Minerals: Policy, Financial and Institutional Framework for Securing India's Critical Mineral Supply Chains. Chandra emphasised that to secure mineral supplies, opportunities are being explored both at the domestic and overseas levels. He observed that the paper's emphasis on moving from MoUs to project delivery aligns with the Ministry's efforts, including KABIL's overseas engagements, and expressed interest in examining its recommendations.

On overseas critical mineral investments, he discussed the importance of enabling mechanisms to improve project viability. He emphasised the Ministry's continued efforts to address industry concerns through policy and regulatory reforms, institutional coordination and targeted interventions, while encouraging industry to actively participate in strengthening India's domestic and overseas mineral supply chains. Opening the interaction, Pankaj Satija, Co-Chair, FICCI Mining Committee and Executive VP, JSW, appreciated the Ministry's reforms in exploration, mineral auctions and mine operationalisation. He highlighted growing global supply chain vulnerabilities arising from export controls, domestic value-addition requirements and processing technology restrictions, underscoring the importance of diversified and resilient mineral supply chains for India's industrial and economic security. FICCI noted that the concept paper, prepared pursuant to the mandate received from the Ministry of Mines, draws on extensive research and stakeholder consultations to identify barriers to overseas mineral investments and propose actionable solutions. The paper also presents a Country-Priority Mineral Matrix to guide strategic overseas investments and proposes a tiered framework for prioritising projects for government facilitation. It emphasises stronger institutional coordination, streamlined approvals and integration of overseas mineral investments with domestic processing and manufacturing capabilities to translate international partnerships into assured mineral supplies for India. Under the guidance of Kadam Sandeep Vasant, Joint Secretary and Head, National Critical Mineral Mission, Ministry of Mines, the paper has been authored by Arpan Gupta, Director, FICCI and Siddhant Chandra, Assistant Director, FICCI. The interaction brought together senior industry representatives to discuss policy and regulatory priorities, overseas investments and financing mechanisms for strengthening India's mineral security. (ANI)