Nasdaq 100 Ends Worst Week Since 2020, S&P 500 In Correction Territory As AI Rout Sours Sentiment - ANT, NVDA, TTWO, ZS, CRWD In Focus
|Index
|Daily Move
|Close (Nov.20)
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|-2%
|48,147.33
|S & P 500
|-3.7%
|6,910.39
|Nasdaq 100
|-5.6%
|25,028.98
A sharp spike in equity market turbulence pushed the market's fear index to levels not seen since April 2025. The surrounding anxiety spread across global asset classes, weighing on commodities, crypto assets like Bitcoin, and developing equities. Meanwhile, market participants scaled back expectations for a 25-basis-point interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve next month.
Bitcoin prices hovered around the $59,000 level, down nearly 5% on Friday, marking the apex cryptocurrency for a seventh consecutive weekly decline, its longest since the drawdown of April 2022.
Strategy (MSTR), the world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, dropped 30.3% this week and was the worst-performing stock for the week on the Nasdaq 100 and the underlying Invesco QQQ ETF.
Nvidia's earnings performance and Anthropic's IPO were anchoring investor hope that the AI trade had some teeth. Both, however, have disappointed to some degree. While Nvidia's earnings were strong, congressional summons regarding its chip export policy and a reported SEC investigation regarding accounting practices have outweighed the strong earnings print.
The 8.5% drop in Anthropic's second trading session led investors to lose confidence in riskier assets and move funds towards safe-haven assets.
“The stock market is going through an AI repricing, reflecting an environment of slowing data center buildouts, reduced funding sources for AI-related projects and a slower trajectory of technology-related earnings growth,” Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners told Bloomberg.
Key Trending Stocks
Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic (ANT) eclipsed SpaceX in investor demand during its initial public offering this week, drawing massive interest from both individual mom-and-pop buyers and Wall Street institutions in the largest public market debut on record.
Shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) surged as much as 20% in after-hours trading on Friday after reports that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is in discussions to acquire the cybersecurity firm.
“Grand Theft Auto VI” surged past every prior entertainment debut, generating an estimated $3.79 billion in global first-day sales.
The 'Big Short' famed investor Michael Burry locked in profits on half of his bearish bets against Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and an ETF that tracks the semiconductor sector on Friday.
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