Hanoi Hosts Official Welcome Ceremony For President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 21. On November 21, an official welcome ceremony was held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Hanoi, Trend's special correspondent reports.
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