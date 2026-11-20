MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Monterrey-based clinic connects online assessment, clinical information and coordinated planning for patients traveling from the United States.

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenecell outlines clinical and travel-planning priorities for patients from Texas, including Spanish-speaking residents, exploring stem cell therapy in Mexico. Its approach connects an initial online assessment with an individual care plan and the arrangements needed for treatment in Monterrey.







Illustrative consultation about knee symptoms and personalized care options.

The evaluation comes before a decision about a procedure. The medical review addresses the diagnosis or concern being evaluated, previous treatment, current health and the patient's goals. It also identifies the professional responsible for reviewing the case and any further examination or information needed to assess the proposed care. Patients seeking care for arthritis can use this review to discuss which options are appropriate for their diagnosis.

When a cellular intervention is discussed, the information should be specific to the proposed product, procedure and intended use. Patients should receive an explanation of the available evidence, alternatives and applicable regulatory status so they can discuss the recommendation in relation to their own case.

For international patients, the process can begin with an online assessment and communication with Regenecell's professional patient-support team, which handles English- and Spanish-language inquiries. The language arrangements for the medical consultation are confirmed for each case, alongside any need for an in-person examination in Monterrey.

Before the assessment, patients can ask which records, prior test results and treatment details are needed for the clinical review. The consultation provides an opportunity to resolve questions about the proposed intervention and the next steps before an individual recommendation is finalized.

The individual plan should specify what the quotation includes, where care would take place and who will answer clinical and administrative questions. Language assistance, transportation and accommodation can be addressed in the planning discussion, with any included services and additional charges identified in writing before travel.

Follow-up planning is another part of the discussion. Before deciding on treatment, patients should clarify the responsible clinician, the expected review schedule, the available communication channels and how to obtain their medical records. They should also ask which concerns would require an in-person examination or local medical attention after returning to the United States.

Regenecell includes progress monitoring and review of the treatment plan within its approach to care. Follow-up responsibilities, communication arrangements and any additional costs are specified for the individual plan so that patients can organize their return to Texas with clear instructions.

Regenecell's message is intended to support a more informed decision about care in Mexico. The emphasis is on connecting clinical information with practical preparation and continuity of communication before and after the visit.

About Regenecell

Regenecell is a medical center in Monterrey with clinical facilities for individualized assessment and care. It provides regenerative-medicine and orthopedic care, with treatment and follow-up organized around the individual case. English-language information and contact channels are available on the Regenecell website.







Illustrative knee assessment as part of an individual clinical evaluation.

Press Inquiries

Regenecell

info [at] regenecell.com

+52 81 1646 6127



Av. Constitución 1965 Pte., Col. Obispado, C.P. 64060, Monterrey, Nuevo León, México