Evolution Moving Company

Founded by two brothers in 2013, Evolution Moving Company marks 13+ years of trusted, transparent moves for Fort Worth families across Tarrant County.

FORT WORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Evolution Moving Company is celebrating more than 13 years as a family owned mover in Texas. Its Fort Worth branch has become a go-to choice for households across Tarrant, Parker and Johnson counties. Since 2013, the company has built its name on trained in-house crews, written pricing and service that customers recommend to their neighbors, earning a place among the most trusted local movers in Fort Worth.The story began with two brothers. Ryan and Cameron Hughey started Evolution Moving Company in New Braunfels after graduating from Texas State University. Their goal was to treat every customer's home with the same care they would give their own family. That goal guided the company's growth into Fort Worth, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, and the business is still family owned and operated today.“We started with two brothers, one truck, and a lot of long days,” said Ryan Hughey, co-founder of Evolution Moving Company.“More than 13 years later, the team is bigger, but the promise has not changed. When a Fort Worth family trusts us with their home, we protect it like it is ours and deliver exactly what we quoted.”Evolution's Fort Worth office is at 3320 Dooling Street, a short drive from Downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square and the Historic Stockyards. Its crews know the city well. They move families in the Cultural District, TCU and Westcliff, Arlington Heights, Fairmount, Tanglewood, Wedgwood, Ridglea, Fossil Creek and Alliance. The company also serves nearby communities including Hurst, Keller, Saginaw, Benbrook, Burleson, Weatherford and Aledo.Customers have noticed the difference:Google: 4.9 out of 5 across more than 1,000 reviewsYelp: 4.7 ratingMoveBuddha: 95% positive scoreGreat Guys Moving: 9.45 out of 10 for the Fort Worth branch, ranking it in the top 98.74% of Texas moversBased on more than 3,100 customer surveys, the company also reports a damage claim rate of about 1% and a 96% referral rate.Evolution is a licensed carrier, not a broker (USDOT 2467590, TxDMV 006779351C). It runs its own trucks and employs its own W-2 crews, and every new mover completes a two-week training program before working a job. That consistency means a studio apartment and a four-bedroom house get the same level of care.As a full-service moving company in Fort Worth, Evolution handles every type of move:Families can book residential movers in Fort Worth for local home moves.Fort Worth long distance movers handle moves to Austin, Houston, San Antonio and beyond, with flat rate pricing and written delivery windows.Businesses can rely on Fort Worth commercial movers with weekend and after-hours crews to keep downtime low.The company also offers full and partial packing services in Fort Worth, piano and specialty item moves, labor-only help, and short-term and long-term storage.Every customer works with a dedicated move coordinator, and buildings that require certificates of insurance get them free.Pricing has always been clear. Evolution publishes its hourly rates, starting at $160 per hour for a two-person crew. It gives written not-to-exceed quotes, so families know their maximum cost before moving day. There are no truck fees, stair fees or long-carry fees, and financing is available for customers who want to spread out payments.“Fort Worth has changed a lot since we started here, and we have grown right alongside it,” Hughey added.“Today, many of our jobs come from repeat customers and neighbor referrals. That kind of trust takes years to build, and we work hard to keep it on every move.”To explore services, pricing and coverage areas, visit the company's page for movers in Fort Worth, Texas, or request a free quote online seven days a week.About Evolution Moving CompanyEvolution Moving Company is a family owned and operated Texas moving company founded in 2013 in New Braunfels by brothers Ryan and Cameron Hughey. The company serves Fort Worth, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and nearby communities with local, long-distance, commercial, packing and storage services.

Ryan Hughey

Evolution Moving

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Family Owned Evolution Moving Company Marks 13+ Years Serving Fort Worth Households News Provided By Rotate Digital November 21, 2026, 02:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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