MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that he and UFC chief Dana White would give $500,000 of their own money to the United States Marine Band, whose musicians played so well at a White House fight night that both men thought they were listening to a recording.

The two announced the gift at a reception for the musicians, the first official event on the new White House helipad. The ring for UFC Freedom 250 had stood on the same spot. Trump said he and White had planned to give $200,000. He raised the sum after learning the group numbered about 170. He had thought there were 70.

Trump recalled walking out with White and hearing music played for a Mexican champion who had won his fight. The men recognised most of the songs they heard that night.

“We thought it was a recording. We said, nobody could play that well,” Trump said.“And it turned out it was these incredibly talented people that are with us.”

White, the UFC president and chief executive, gave the musicians' side of the story.“This band prepared for Freedom 250 like it was a military operation. Eight weeks of planning, 39 songs from 32 different artists, many with custom arrangements.”

The musicians spent four full days rehearsing outdoors with the UFC production team in Washington. They wore full military dress in the heat and humidity. White said his head of production, Craig Borsari, told him the seats were soaked when the musicians stood up for breaks.

White thanked the band's director, Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin, as well as the musicians and crew, including personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force. He said the Freedom 250 album had reached four million streams worldwide and made it to the first round of Grammy voting for album of the year.

A separate recording brought the band its first Grammy nomination this week, Trump said. He congratulated the musicians on the orchestral performance nomination for their album“John Williams and The President's Own Volume 3”.

Trump said the band had played“God Save the King” for King Charles III and sung music from“Les Misérables” for Chinese President Xi Jinping. When the two presidents met in China the previous day, Trump said, Xi was still talking about the performance. The band is due to play for world leaders at next month's G20 gathering in Doral, Florida, Trump said.

The musicians had not been scheduled to play at their own reception. Trump said he asked that morning to hear a few songs and then invited the press. Nowlin told the guests the band had put together a special programme. He also spoke of the audiences it serves beyond the White House, from veterans and grieving families to music teachers and their pupils.

“This is America's band. We want to bring it to every home, to every heart.”

Congress established the Marine Band in 1798. It has served every US president since John Adams, playing at inaugurations and state dinners. The band owes its nickname,“The President's Own”, to Thomas Jefferson.

The band travelled with Abraham Lincoln to Gettysburg and later played under the direction of composer John Philip Sousa. Nowlin said today's players could trace a line back to Sousa through the musicians they had sat beside and learnt from, one generation passing on to the next what a player could pick up by listening to a neighbour.