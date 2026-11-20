MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Lending money to a friend, colleague or relative based on trust alone is common across the UAE. But what happens when the promised repayment never comes? The question most people face when that happens is whether they have a legal right to claim the money back and how they can prove it. Ahmed Al Zarooni, advocate and founder of Ahmed Al Zarooni Advocates and Legal Consultants, says the answer often lies in the evidence already in the lender's hands.

Document before you lend

Al Zarooni advises putting any loan in writing before handing over money, even between close friends. A simple written agreement signed by both parties, or a message sent over WhatsApp acknowledging the amount and the repayment terms, can serve as evidence in court.

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Under Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 on the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, written proof is generally required for transactions exceeding Dh50,000. For amounts below that threshold, other forms of evidence, including digital messages and bank transfer records, may be sufficient.

What counts as evidence

WhatsApp conversations in which the borrower acknowledges the debt or promises to repay are admissible in UAE courts. Bank transfer records showing the exact amount sent on a specific date also carry weight. Al Zarooni says that even without a formal contract, a consistent record of messages and transactions can build a credible legal case.

Mistakes that can weaken your case

Relying on personal trust without any written or digital record is the most common error Al Zarooni sees. A bank transfer alone does not always prove the purpose of the payment. Waiting too long to act can also complicate matters, as documents may become harder to access and witness accounts more difficult to obtain.

Case in point

A person lent a friend Dh41,000 with no written contract. When repayment stalled, the lender pursued the case through the courts using bank transfer records and WhatsApp conversations as evidence. The court ruled in the lender's favour and awarded an additional Dh7,000 in compensation.

What to do when repayment stalls

Al Zarooni recommends starting with a formal written demand, either directly or through a lawyer. If the debt is a fixed, documented amount, a lender may apply for a payment order, known in Arabic as Amr Al Adaa, which is a faster legal route than a standard civil claim and can be processed without a full trial. If the borrower contests the debt, the case proceeds through the regular civil courts.

“Documenting a debt does not diminish trust between people, but rather preserves rights and reduces disputes,” Al Zarooni said.

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