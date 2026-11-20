Shelby Township, Mich. - Nov. 20, 2026 - Choosing the right agent can make or break a home sale, and Kimberly Drescher, a residential real estate agent with Real Estate One Inc - Shelby, says the most overlooked factor is often the simplest one: local, specialized expertise. Drescher works with sellers across Macomb and Oakland townships, many of whom are navigating a downsizing move, an out-of-state relocation or the sale of an inherited property.

"Sellers have the most success when they partner with an agent who is local and specializes in their exact type of sale," Drescher said. "Downsizing, relocation and estate sales each come with their own timeline, paperwork and emotional weight. Having someone who has handled that specific situation before, again and again, makes all the difference."

Much of Drescher's business has grown through referrals from past clients, a pattern she credits to relationships built over years of working closely with families during major life transitions. Known throughout the area as an estate sale Realtor in Shelby Township, MI, she has developed a Seller's Resource Guide that connects clients with vetted estate sale companies, movers, donation resources and cleaning and repair services, streamlining what can otherwise be an overwhelming process.

That local network extends to families managing a loved one's estate. As a probate Realtor in Shelby Township, MI, Drescher helps guide heirs through the steps of preparing and listing a property while coordinating with the professionals families often need along the way.

Drescher has extensive experience helping seniors navigate the transition from a longtime home. Many of her clients are older homeowners preparing to downsize, and as a downsizing Realtor in Shelby Township, MI, she understands the practical and emotional challenges that often come with the move. She tailors her approach to each client's pace, priorities and the sentimental weight often attached to a family home.

Homeowners weighing their options are encouraged to consult a real estate selling agent in Shelby Township, MI with genuine local knowledge before listing. To connect with Kimberly Drescher, visit .

About Kimberly Drescher

Founded in 2012, Kimberly Drescher has built her real estate business around helping sellers throughout Macomb and Oakland townships, with a particular focus on listing representation, pricing strategy and seller preparation. She works with clients navigating downsizing, out-of-state relocation and estate sales, connecting them with a trusted network of local service providers along the way. Drescher is affiliated with Real Estate One Inc - Shelby, and her goal is to make each home sale as straightforward and successful as possible for the families she serves.