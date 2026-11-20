Potomac, Md. - Nov. 20, 2026 - Patients across Montgomery County are increasingly favoring dental practices that can manage a wide range of treatments under one roof, and Dr. Brad Levine of Taff & Levine says the shift reflects how people want care delivered today. Rather than coordinating appointments with several specialists, many patients prefer a single team that knows their history and can carry treatment from start to finish.

Dr. Levine, a top cosmetic dentist in Potomac, MD, has treated all phases of dentistry for more than four decades. He notes that clear aligner treatment is often an entry point: adults who want straighter teeth frequently begin with Invisalign, then decide they would also like whitening, bonding, or restorative work completed by the same office.

“When patients don't have to be sent across town for each step, they stay more comfortable and the results come together more smoothly,” said Dr. Levine.“I still enjoy that one-on-one relationship, and I like knowing the person who straightens a patient's smile is the same person who helps them finish it.”

Taff & Levine also performs surgical procedures in-house, including gum surgery in Potomac, MD, which can be an important step before orthodontic or cosmetic work begins. Healthy gum tissue provides a stable foundation, and addressing it within the same practice avoids delays between referrals.

For patients planning broader changes, Dr. Levine is regarded as a leading smile makeover dentist in Potomac, MD, combining orthodontic, cosmetic, and restorative options into one coordinated plan. Each plan is built around the patient's goals, timeline, and comfort level.

The practice began in 1977 with one doctor, one hygienist, and a small support staff. Today it serves multiple generations of families in a relaxing setting, and its consistent 5-star reviews reflect that continuity of care.

Taff & Levine, considered by many patients the best dental office in Potomac, MD, welcomes new and returning patients interested in Invisalign, cosmetic, or surgical treatment. To schedule a consultation, visit .

About Taff & Levine

Taff & Levine is a full-service dental practice in Potomac, Maryland, founded in 1977. Led by Dr. Brad Levine, the practice provides general, cosmetic, restorative, orthodontic, and surgical dentistry in-house, so patients rarely need to be referred elsewhere. Its mission is to deliver compassionate, personalized care in a relaxing environment that helps patients of every generation feel confident about their smiles and oral health.