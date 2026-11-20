MENAFN - GetNews)"A customer reviewing car finance documents and correspondence at home, highlighting the importance of keeping motorists informed about compensation scheme updates and delayed lender communications."Several motor finance lenders, including Volkswagen Financial Services, Black Horse and BMW Financial Services, have said on their own websites that some letters due under the FCA's car finance compensation scheme will arrive later than planned. Reclaim247 is asking them to make sure each person affected hears from them directly, with a new date.

Manchester, UK - Nov. 20, 2026 - 18 November was the date by which lenders were expected to write to many car finance complainants under the FCA's compensation scheme. Some of those letters will now arrive later.

Reclaim247, which helps people with car finance claims, is calling on lenders that have said some contact will come after that date to write to each person affected, or their representative, with a new date, so people are not relying on notices posted on lenders' websites.

“Lenders have been upfront on their websites that some letters will take longer, and that's welcome,” said Shannon Smith O'Connell, Operations Director at Reclaim247.“Plenty of people will never see a notice on a lender's website, though. A short letter or email to each person affected, with a new date, would keep them informed while the reviews are finished.”

What Was Due by 18 November

Under the scheme, lenders were expected to contact people by 18 November 2026 if they are not owed compensation or their complaint falls outside the scheme, where the agreement began on or after 1 April 2014 and the complaint was made by 30 June 2026. The FCA says that not hearing from a lender by then“doesn't necessarily mean that you are owed compensation”.

What Lenders Have Said

On 17 November, Volkswagen Financial Services said it had already contacted“the vast majority” of customers due an outcome, but“will not be able to provide an outcome to a small number of customers by this date”, and expects to write to them by mid January 2027.

Black Horse says:“We want to make sure we communicate the right outcome and it's taking us a little longer.” Where no compensation is due, it expects to contact customers by mid December 2026 for agreements from 6 April 2014 to before 1 November 2024, and by mid January 2027 for agreements from 6 April 2007 to before 6 April 2014. It adds:“If you haven't heard from us by these dates, this isn't an indication of whether you're due compensation.”

BMW Financial Services says it has“experienced some delays in our preparation for these communications while additional checks are performed”. For agreements from 1 April 2014 complained about before 30 June 2026, it says contact“may be delayed by up to 12 weeks”. For earlier agreements, it says the contact due by 18 January 2027“may be delayed by up to 6 weeks”.

Barclays Partner Finance's motor commission page says:“We apologise but we will not be contacting customers by 18 November 2026”, adding that it intends to contact all customers not owed compensation by 18 January 2027.

“Nobody should feel they have to chase,” Smith O'Connell added.“The lenders have said customers don't need to contact them. What would help is knowing when to expect to hear.”

What It Means for Customers

The letters due by 18 November are for people who are not owed compensation under the parts of the scheme still in force, so not hearing back says nothing either way. Anyone who receives a letter has one month to accept or challenge the lender's response.

Parts of the scheme are suspended while the Upper Tribunal hears legal challenges between 16 February and 3 March 2027. The FCA says that if the scheme is upheld and the judgment is not appealed, it expects payments to begin in 2027.

People looking into a car finance refund or compensation do not need a claims management company or a solicitor to take part. They can complain to their lender for free and, if unhappy with the response, take the complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service, which is also free.

If a claim made through Reclaim247 succeeds, its partner solicitors charge a success fee on a sliding scale from 30% (maximum £420) down to 15% (maximum £10,000), excluding VAT. There is no guarantee that a claim will succeed, or that using a claims company will recover more than complaining directly.

About Reclaim247

Reclaim247 is a UK claims management company that helps people with motor finance commission claims. It is part of the Claimsline Group and works with partner solicitors regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. co is a trading style of Claimsline Group Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of regulated claims management activities, FRN 831196.

Business: Reclaim247

Contact Name: Shannon Smith O'Connell

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Country: United Kingdom