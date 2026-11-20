MENAFN - GetNews)"A person using a smartphone while reviewing information on a laptop, representing the importance of checking insurance details online and staying alert to fraudulent insurance providers and ghost brokers."As International Fraud Awareness Week draws to a close, accident management company Claimsline is asking car insurers to add a short warning about clone firms and ghost brokers to every quote and renewal journey. The company has been impersonated itself.

Manchester, UK - Nov. 20, 2026 - Fraudsters often borrow the name of a genuine firm to win a driver's trust. Claimsline knows this first-hand: in January 2024 the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned the public about a clone website using Claimsline's details.

Now Claimsline is urging car insurers to put a single line about clone firms and ghost brokers into every quote and renewal journey, so drivers see it at the point they are most likely to be targeted.

“We know what it's like to have our name copied,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Claimsline.“Warnings work when people actually see them, and someone buying or renewing cover is exactly the person a ghost broker is after. A line at that point would reach far more drivers than a page they'd have to go looking for.”

The Scale of Motor Insurance Fraud

Motor insurance is where insurers find the most fraud. The Association of British Insurers (ABI) says insurers detected £1.34 billion of fraudulent claims in 2025, with motor accounting for 55% of detected cases: 51,900 claims worth £625 million.

Drivers are targets as well as victims. On 9 November MIB listed buying a fraudulent policy, often through social media and known as ghost broking, among the seven most common motor insurance mistakes. Someone who buys one may only find out they are uninsured when they come to rely on it, often in the middle of car insurance claims after a collision.

What the FCA Warned

The FCA's warning made clear that the clone had no connection with the genuine Claimsline Group Ltd. It said scammers may give out false email addresses, phone numbers and firm reference numbers, may mix them with the real details of authorised firms, and may change their contact details over time.

What Claimsline Is Asking For

The request to insurers is short: a line in the quote and renewal journey telling customers to check any broker or claims firm on the FCA Register, and to be wary of cheap cover sold through social media. Claimsline would also welcome the FCA looking at ways to make its clone-firm warnings easier for the public to find, building on the warnings and Firm Checker it already publishes.

“None of this needs new rules,” Franks added.“It's about putting the warnings that already exist in front of drivers at the right moment.”

For drivers, two checks cover most of the risk. Look the firm up on the FCA Register and call back on the number listed there, not the one in a text or advert. And treat unusually cheap cover sold through social media with suspicion.

More information about accident management after a non-fault collision is available at

About Claimsline

A Manchester-based accident management company, Claimslin is independent of insurers. It helps UK drivers after non-fault road traffic accidents and publishes plain-English guidance on what to do after a collision. Claimsline Group Ltd trades as Claimsline and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of regulated claims management activities, FRN 831196.

Business: Claimsline

Contact Name: Andrew Franks

Email:...

Website:

Country: United Kingdom