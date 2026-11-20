Port St. Lucie, Fla. - Nov. 20, 2026 - After a serious injury, few things are more frustrating than calling a law office and never reaching the person handling the case. Graves Thomas Injury Law Group is drawing attention to a simple but often overlooked standard: injured clients and their families should be able to speak directly with an attorney, not be passed between associates and case managers.

Founded in 2005 by attorney Joseph H. Graves, the firm has grown into a top personal injury law firm in Port St. Lucie, FL, while keeping the accessibility of a local boutique practice. Clients have a direct line to the lawyers actually building their case.

That approach reflects the firm's founding ethos of caring about the client and treating every family like its own.“When someone is hurt, they're already juggling doctors, bills, and insurance adjusters. They shouldn't also have to wonder who is handling their claim. Our clients can pick up the phone and talk to their lawyer,” said Joseph H. Graves, a Navy veteran and board-certified civil trial lawyer.

Recognized as a leading personal injury attorney in Port St. Lucie, FL, Graves leads a team that includes board-certified civil trial attorneys, a distinction earned by only a small percentage of attorneys in Florida. That courtroom background matters when insurance companies and large corporations resist paying fair compensation.

Direct access also helps in cases that unfold quickly or carry long-term consequences. Families affected by motor vehicle crashes, falls on unsafe property, nursing home neglect, or animal attacks often need answers within days. Many residents reach out after getting a recommendation from others about Graves being a great dog bite lawyer in Port St. Lucie, FL, and discover a team ready to guide them from the very first call.

Injured residents in Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, and across the Treasure Coast are encouraged to schedule a consultation with the team led by Joseph H. Graves, St. Lucie County personal injury attorney. Visit to get started today.

About Graves Thomas Injury Law Group

Graves Thomas Injury Law Group is a veteran-owned personal injury and wrongful death law firm serving individuals and families across the Treasure Coast and throughout Florida. Founded in 2005 by Joseph H. Graves and led today by Graves and partner Matthew M. Thomas-both board-certified civil trial lawyers-the firm handles motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, nursing home negligence, and other serious injury matters. Its mission is to treat every client like family while advocating aggressively for the best possible outcome.