San Diego, Calif. - Nov. 20, 2026 - Feldman Feldman & Associates PC, a San Diego immigration law firm, is speaking out against a proposed rule that would impose a $70,000 initial fee and a $30,000 subsequent fee on the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which lets international students gain U.S. work experience after graduation. Partner Jason Feldman warns the fees could weaken American universities and push graduates toward competing countries.

Jason Feldman, regarded as a top immigration attorney in San Diego, CA, points out that international students contribute more than $40 billion annually to the U.S. economy and support hundreds of thousands of American jobs. Many pay full tuition or substantially higher nonresident rates, generating revenue that helps fund academic programs, scholarships and infrastructure while keeping tuition more affordable for American students.

“OPT is a critical factor in attracting the world's brightest students to American universities,” said Jason Feldman, H-1B visa lawyer in San Diego, CA.“These graduates drive innovation, support American businesses and strengthen our global competitiveness. Making OPT prohibitively expensive would drive this talent to competing countries, undermine our universities and ultimately harm American workers and families. Fraud should be addressed through targeted enforcement, not by dismantling one of America's greatest economic and educational advantages.”

Feldman warns that a significant decline in international enrollment would force universities to cut programs, eliminate jobs or raise tuition for U.S. students. For many graduates, OPT also serves as a bridge to career paths, including H-1B status and employment-based green cards. As an EB-2 PERM lawyer in San Diego, CA, Feldman works with employers and foreign professionals on labor certification and permanent residence, and he sees the proposal as a threat to the talent pipeline American companies rely on.

Students, graduates and employers concerned about the proposed fees can turn to Jason Feldman, known as the best immigration lawyer in San Diego, CA, for guidance. Feldman Feldman & Associates PC also assists clients with marriage-based green cards, citizenship, EB-3 employment-based green cards and E-2 investor visas. To schedule a consultation, visit .

About Feldman Feldman & Associates PC

Feldman Feldman & Associates PC is a San Diego-based immigration law firm founded in 2009 by attorneys Jason Feldman and Lynne Feldman. The firm represents individuals, families and businesses in a wide range of immigration matters, including family-based petitions, citizenship, employment-based green cards and investor and work visas. Its mission is to guide clients through the U.S. immigration system with clarity, honesty and personal attention at every stage.