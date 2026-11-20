MENAFN - GetNews)"Trends in the Asphalt Additives Market"Mordor Intelligence's new study on the“Asphalt Additives Market” presents a thorough evaluation of the market's trajectory, including major trends and future outlook.

Hyderabad – Nov 20th, 2026 - The global asphalt additives market size was valued at USD 4.44 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 4.71 billion in 2026 to USD 6.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. Rising investments in highway construction, increasing maintenance requirements for aging road networks, and demand for longer-lasting pavement materials are supporting the adoption of asphalt additives across major construction markets.

Asphalt additives include chemical, mineral, and polymer-based materials incorporated into asphalt binders to improve pavement strength, flexibility, adhesion, workability, and resistance to moisture damage. These materials are increasingly used in road construction and rehabilitation projects where traffic intensity, temperature variations, and environmental exposure affect pavement durability.

Infrastructure development across Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East is creating demand for performance-oriented asphalt materials. At the same time, established road networks require more frequent rehabilitation, increasing the use of rejuvenators, emulsifiers, and anti-strip agents. Higher reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) utilization and requirements for lower-temperature production are also influencing product selection across the Asphalt Additives industry.

Emerging Trends in the Asphalt Additives Market

Increasing Road Infrastructure Investments: Government spending on highways, expressways, and road rehabilitation is supporting demand for polymeric modifiers, adhesion promoters, and other performance-enhancing additives. India's road infrastructure programs and China's transportation investments are contributing to regional demand.

Growing Adoption of Warm-Mix Asphalt: Warm-mix asphalt is gaining attention as road contractors and transportation authorities seek lower production temperatures and reduced energy consumption. This technology segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.89% through 2031, supported by regulatory requirements and public infrastructure procurement standards.

Rising Demand for Rejuvenators and Recycling Agents: Increasing reclaimed asphalt pavement usage is creating demand for additives that restore the properties of aged bitumen. Rejuvenators and recycling agents are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% through 2031.

Browse Japan Region Insights:

Asphalt Additives Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Polymeric modifiers

Anti-strip and adhesion promoters

Emulsifiers

Chemical modifiers

Rejuvenators and recycling agents Others

By Technology:



Hot-mix asphalt

Warm-mix asphalt

Cold-mix asphalt Others

By Application:



Road construction and paving

Airport runways and airfield pavements

Parking lots

Roofing

Industrial Others

By Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

In 2025, polymeric modifiers accounted for 41.56% of the product segment, while hot-mix asphalt represented 60.13% of the technology segment. Road construction and paving held 58.34% of application demand, reflecting the importance of highway development and pavement maintenance.

Asphalt Additives Companies



Arkema

BASF

Cargill

Dow

Dynasol Group

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingevity Corporation

Iterchimica S.p.A.

Kao Corporation

LCY Chemical Corp.

LUCOBIT Aktiengesellschaft

McAsphalt Industries Limited

Nouryon Sripath Technologies, LLC

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Asphalt Additives Industry

Asia-Pacific accounted for 38.78% of the global Asphalt Additives market share in 2025 and is projected to register the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 5.94% through 2031. China and India are major contributors, supported by highway construction, transportation infrastructure investments, and increasing road maintenance requirements. China's extensive expressway network is creating demand for rejuvenators and repair additives, while India's road development programs are supporting polymer-modified binders and adhesion promoters. Japan and South Korea also contribute through preventive pavement maintenance and demand for longer-lasting road materials. Infrastructure development and the need for moisture-resistant pavement solutions in Southeast Asia further support regional demand.

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