MENAFN - GetNews)"Off-Road Vehicle Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Off-Road Vehicle Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Nov 20th, 2026 - The off-road vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 24.33 billion in 2026 to USD 36.25 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period. Demand is supported by recreational riding, agricultural applications, defense procurement, and the use of utility vehicles across commercial activities.

Outdoor recreational tourism remains an important source of demand, encouraging purchases of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility task vehicles (UTVs), and other off-road models. Trail development and tourism-related investment also support vehicle ownership, accessories, maintenance, and replacement demand. In parallel, military organizations use specialized off-road vehicles for personnel transport and operations in difficult terrain.

Agricultural and commercial users are adding another source of demand through vehicles designed to transport equipment, supplies, and workers across uneven ground. Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with electric models, connected functions, and multi-passenger configurations to address different operating requirements. These developments are supporting market growth across recreational, industrial, and public-sector applications.

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Key Trends Shaping the Off-Road Vehicle Market

Growing Demand for Outdoor Recreational Activities

Outdoor recreation supports demand for off-road vehicles used in trail riding, touring, and other leisure activities. Investment in trail networks and outdoor tourism infrastructure can improve access for recreational users and encourage purchases of vehicles and related accessories. North America remains an important market due to its established recreational riding base, while tourism activity in other regions also creates opportunities for manufacturers.

Increasing Defense Procurement of Tactical Vehicles

Defense organizations use ATVs and UTVs for mobility across challenging terrain, personnel transport, and specialized field operations. Procurement programs create demand beyond consumer recreation and often involve specific requirements for payload capacity, portability, and operational reliability. Contracts for tactical vehicles are also supporting manufacturers with established defense-focused product lines.

Expanding Use in Agriculture and Commercial Operations

Off-road vehicles are increasingly used for transporting tools, supplies, and personnel across farms, forestry areas, and commercial sites. Utility models offer an alternative for tasks where larger machinery may not be practical. Their cargo capacity, towing capabilities, and ability to operate on uneven surfaces make them relevant to agricultural operators, landscaping businesses, and other commercial users.

Adoption of Electric Powertrains and Connected Features

Manufacturers are introducing battery-electric off-road models for applications where lower operating noise and planned travel routes are important. Internal combustion vehicles continue to serve users who require longer operating range and access to established refueling networks. Electric power steering and telematics are also being incorporated to improve vehicle control, maintenance planning, and fleet monitoring.

Off-Road Vehicle Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle Type

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV)

Utility Task Vehicles (UTV) / Side-by-Sides

Dirt / Off-Road Motorcycles

Snowmobiles

Amphibious and Specialty ORVs

By Application

Sports and Recreation

Agriculture and Forestry

Industrial and Construction

Military and Law Enforcement

Other Commercial Applications

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion (Gasoline / Diesel)

Hybrid

Battery-Electric

Hydrogen Fuel-Cell

By Engine Displacement

Less than 400 cc

400–800 cc

More than 800 cc

By Power Output

Less than 50 kW

50–100 kW

More than 100 kW

By Drive Type

2-Wheel Drive

4-Wheel / All-Wheel Drive

By Seating Capacity

1 Rider

2 Riders

3 or More Passengers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

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Off-Road Vehicle Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The off-road vehicle market is moderately concentrated, with established manufacturers competing through product portfolios, dealer networks, service capabilities, and vehicle performance. Companies are serving recreational, agricultural, commercial, and defense customers through different vehicle configurations. The introduction of electric models and utility-focused platforms is also contributing to product development across the industry.

Key players include:

Polaris Inc.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (Can-Am)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Textron Inc. (Arctic Cat)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

CFMOTO Powersports Inc.

Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd. (Kymco)

Kubota Corp.

Conclusion

The off-road vehicle market is expected to maintain growth through 2031, supported by recreational activities, defense procurement, and the expanding use of utility vehicles in agriculture and commercial operations. Manufacturers are addressing these requirements through different vehicle types, powertrain options, and seating configurations.

However, high purchase and ownership costs, battery supply constraints, and restrictions on vehicle use in protected areas may affect adoption in some markets. Access to financing, dealer networks, maintenance services, and replacement parts will remain important considerations for buyers.

Overall, the market is positioned for continued expansion as recreational users, commercial operators, and public-sector organizations seek vehicles suited to off-road mobility. Product development across electric and combustion platforms is likely to remain an important part of manufacturers' strategies during the forecast period.

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