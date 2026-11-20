MENAFN - GetNews)"Lamps and Lighting Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Lamps and Lighting Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, segmentation, competitive developments, regional dynamics, and future prospects.

Hyderabad, India, November 20, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the Lamps and Lighting Market Size is expected to grow from USD 134.14 billion in 2025 to USD 139.57 billion in 2026 and reach USD 170.25 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.05% during 2026-2031. The market is gaining momentum as secondary replacement demand for LED lamps increases, governments phase out fluorescent and halogen technologies, commercial buildings accelerate lighting retrofits, smart-building integration expands, and controlled-environment agriculture increases demand for specialized lighting solutions.

The Lamps and Lighting Industry is being shaped by the continued transition toward energy-efficient LED technologies, growing adoption of connected lighting systems, commercial retrofit programs, and rising demand for smart and human-centric lighting. Replacement demand is increasing as first-generation LED installations reach the end of their operating lives, while improvements in LED efficacy and declining technology costs are supporting wider adoption. At the same time, commodity-price pressure, supply-chain risks for rare-earth phosphors, fragmented retrofit standards, and regulatory uncertainty in some markets continue to create challenges for manufacturers.

Lamps and Lighting Market Growth Drivers

Surging secondary-replacement demand for LED lamps creating a new replacement cycle

Secondary replacement demand is becoming an important source of growth for the lamps and lighting market as LED fixtures installed between 2015 and 2020 increasingly approach the end of their operating lives. Replacement buyers are increasingly moving beyond basic energy efficiency and looking for products with higher color rendering, wireless dimming, voice controls, and other connected features. This is supporting demand for higher-value lighting products and encouraging manufacturers to combine lighting hardware with smart controls and service offerings. The replacement cycle is also creating opportunities for service-based models as facility managers seek reliable lighting performance, maintenance support, and predictable operating costs.

Government-mandated fluorescent and halogen phase-outs accelerating LED adoption

Government regulations targeting mercury-containing and inefficient lighting technologies are accelerating the transition toward LED products. Fluorescent phase-outs in major markets are encouraging distributors, contractors, and end users to replace legacy lighting systems with solid-state alternatives. Regulatory changes are also giving manufacturers greater visibility into future demand for energy-efficient lighting products. As fluorescent and other legacy technologies decline, lighting suppliers are expanding LED production and developing products that meet increasingly stringent efficiency, sustainability, and performance requirements. These regulatory developments are strengthening the long-term position of LED technology as the primary platform for general lighting applications.

Rapid commercial retrofit programs creating project opportunities

Commercial real estate retrofit programs are generating demand for lighting upgrades as building owners seek energy savings, improved occupant environments, and compliance with efficiency and emissions requirements. Lighting is increasingly viewed as a relatively fast-payback upgrade that can support broader building modernization initiatives.

Commercial projects are also creating demand for smart fixtures, occupancy sensors, daylight controls, and human-centric lighting solutions. Building owners and facility managers are increasingly adopting lighting systems that can adjust to changing occupancy patterns and support energy-management objectives. The growth of retrofit projects is benefiting solution providers that can combine lighting equipment with controls, networking, installation, and ongoing service support.

Power-over-Ethernet and smart-building integration accelerating fixture upgrades

The integration of lighting with smart-building systems is expanding the role of luminaires beyond basic illumination. Power-over-Ethernet solutions allow power and data transmission through a single low-voltage connection, supporting easier installation and system reconfiguration. Lighting fixtures are increasingly being equipped with sensors and connectivity features that can support occupancy monitoring, indoor air-quality measurement, security functions, and automated energy management. The adoption of 5G and edge analytics is further supporting the development of lighting systems as connected infrastructure.

Growth of controlled-environment agriculture supporting horticultural lighting

The expansion of controlled-environment agriculture is creating a growing application for specialized horticultural lighting. Indoor farms and other controlled growing environments require lighting systems that can provide precise and programmable conditions for crop production. Lighting manufacturers are increasingly combining advanced control systems with crop analytics to improve resource utilization and support more consistent agricultural output. The expansion of controlled-environment agriculture across North America, Northern Europe, and East Asia is expected to provide additional opportunities for specialized lighting suppliers.

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Lamps and Lighting Market Segmentation

By product

The Lamps and Lighting Market is segmented by product into Table & Floor Lamps, Ceiling Lights & Chandeliers, Wall-Mounted Fixtures, Light Bulbs & Fittings, and Other Products, including Spot, Track, Portable, and other lighting products.

By light source

The market is segmented by light source into LED, Fluorescent, Incandescent, Halogen, and Other Light Sources, including HID, OLED, and laser.

By application

The market is segmented by application into Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Warehouse, Outdoor & Public Infrastructure, Horticulture & Agriculture, Healthcare & Surgical, and Other Applications.

By distribution channel

The market is segmented by distribution channel into B2C/Retail Channels and B2B/Direct Sales & Projects. B2C/Retail Channels include Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Home Centers, Specialty Lighting Stores, Online, and Other Distribution Channels.

By geography

The market is segmented geographically into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America includes Canada, United States, and Mexico. South America includes Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Rest of South America. Europe includes United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDICS, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific includes India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Middle East and Africa includes United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

By Light Source

LED products represent the dominant light source in the Lamps and Lighting Market. Continuous improvements in efficiency, declining average selling prices, and expanding smart-control ecosystems are supporting the widespread adoption of LED lighting.

Other Light Sources, including HID, OLED, and laser, are gaining opportunities across high-power, display, specialty, and premium lighting applications.

Fluorescent lighting is declining as governments introduce restrictions on mercury-containing technologies, while incandescent and halogen products continue to serve selected decorative and specialized applications.

By Product

Ceiling Lights & Chandeliers represent the largest product category in the Lamps and Lighting Market. Ceiling-based lighting remains important for baseline illumination across residential, commercial, and institutional buildings.

Table & Floor Lamps are gaining demand as remote and hybrid work, personalized task lighting, portable designs, and consumer interest in flexible lighting solutions support adoption.

Wall-mounted fixtures and track systems continue to find applications in hospitality, retail, and other environments where accent and directional lighting are important. Light bulbs and fittings continue to benefit from replacement demand, while connected and color-tunable products are expanding the functionality of traditional lamp formats.

By Application

Residential applications represent a major share of the Lamps and Lighting Market. Demand is supported by renovation activity, smart-home adoption, and energy-efficiency initiatives. Residential consumers are increasingly seeking products with flicker-free dimming, improved color rendering, and connected controls.

Commercial applications are benefiting from office, retail, and hospitality modernization, while industrial and warehouse facilities continue to prioritize energy efficiency, maintenance savings, and improved illumination.

Outdoor and public infrastructure projects are increasingly incorporating adaptive streetlighting systems that can adjust illumination according to traffic conditions. Healthcare and surgical applications require specialized lighting focused on visibility, glare control, and performance.

Horticulture and Agriculture is gaining importance as the expansion of controlled-environment agriculture supports demand for specialized lighting systems.

By Distribution Channel

B2C/Retail Channels remain an important distribution route for Lamps and Lighting products, supported by hypermarkets, home centers, specialty lighting stores, and online channels. Retail remains important because consumers often prefer to evaluate lighting products before purchase and increasingly use digital tools to compare products and visualize lighting applications.

B2B/Direct Sales & Projects are benefiting from commercial retrofits, smart-building projects, municipal infrastructure upgrades, and turnkey lighting projects.

Lighting-as-a-Service is also creating new opportunities as facility operators increasingly seek models that combine lighting equipment, controls, maintenance, and energy-performance outcomes.

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Lamps and Lighting Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market and accounted for 35.60% of global Lamps and Lighting Market revenue in 2025. The region is also expected to record the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.45% through 2031.

China remains an important center for both lighting supply and demand, supported by large-scale LED manufacturing capacity, while Japan continues to advance high-CRI laser and micro-LED technologies. India and Southeast Asian markets are also contributing to regional growth through energy-efficiency programs, urbanization, smart-city development, and increasing demand for modern lighting infrastructure.

North America continues to benefit from regulatory requirements, commercial building upgrades, and demand for smart lighting and connected fixtures. Europe is advancing sustainability-focused lighting standards, including requirements related to reparability, recyclability, and mercury-containing lamp restrictions.

Lamps and Lighting Market Key Players

The Lamps and Lighting Market includes Signify (Philips Lighting), Acuity Brands, Osram Licht AG, GE Current (Daintree), Eaton (Copper Lighting), Cree Lighting, Hubbell Lighting, Zumtobel Group, Nichia Corporation, Samsung Electronics (LED), Panasonic Lighting, Legrand SA, Wipro Lighting, Havells India, Bajaj Electricals, Thorn Lighting, Fagerhult Group, Delta Electronics, Syska LED, Luxxbox, LumiGrow (Horticulture), and Heliospectra.

These companies are focusing on LED technology, smart lighting, connected systems, energy-efficient fixtures, horticultural lighting, building controls, and Lighting-as-a-Service models. Leading companies are also expanding their capabilities through product development, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and integration of lighting with digital building-management systems.

The competitive landscape remains moderately concentrated, with Signify, Acuity Brands, Zumtobel Group, OSRAM, and Panasonic Lighting among the major participants in the market.

Lamps and Lighting Market Forecast

The Lamps and Lighting Market Forecast remains positive as LED replacement demand, regulatory-driven technology transitions, commercial retrofit programs, smart-building adoption, and horticultural lighting create new growth opportunities through 2031.

The transition from basic lamps toward connected luminaires is expected to remain a key market trend. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating sensors, wireless connectivity, software, and modular components into lighting systems, allowing products to provide energy-management and building-intelligence functions in addition to illumination.

Compliance with sustainability and product-performance requirements is also creating opportunities for manufacturers with strong testing, documentation, traceability, and lifecycle-management capabilities. New requirements around reparability, recyclability, carbon footprint disclosure, and product sustainability are expected to influence product development and supply-chain strategies.

Lighting-as-a-Service is another emerging opportunity as customers increasingly seek service-based models that reduce upfront investment and combine lighting equipment with maintenance and energy-performance outcomes.

At the same time, commodity-price pressure, supply-chain risks for critical rare-earth phosphors, fragmented retrofit standards, and uncertainty surrounding lighting regulations in selected markets remain important challenges. Manufacturers are responding through alternative sourcing, supply-chain diversification, product redesign, vertical integration, and greater focus on higher-value connected lighting solutions.

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