WHEATON, IL - Nov. 20, 2026 - Few local names are as familiar in residential real estate as Kathryn Pinto. Pinto has called Wheaton home for more than 20 years and has spent nearly a decade guiding clients through the area's shifting real estate markets.

Pinto began her career with Baird & Warner in 2016, earning rookie of the year in her first year in the business. Since joining Compass in 2021, she has consistently ranked as the top principal agent for sales in Wheaton, a distinction she credits to treating every client like family. As one of the best Realtor agents in Wheaton, Illinois, Pinto says her roots and community leadership shape how she serves buyers and sellers alike.

Pinto's client base has stayed broad and consistent over the years, and she notes that this hasn't shifted much over time. "I represent all kinds of buyers and sellers, from first-time buyers to downsizing sellers, and everyone deserves the same care," says Kathryn Pinto, a trusted real estate selling agent in Wheaton, Illinois. That range has also reached well beyond the local area.

Pinto has helped many clients relocate to Wheaton from other states, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, she guided a family from the Netherlands through the purchase of their new home entirely over FaceTime. Such experiences, she notes, reflect why Realtors in Wheaton, Illinois are often sought out by buyers who need flexibility and clear communication.

As a longtime real estate listing agent in Wheaton, IL, Pinto remains focused on serving clients across every life stage and market condition. Those preparing to buy or sell a home in the Wheaton or Glen Ellyn area are invited to contact Kathryn Pinto at Compass to get started.

About Kathryn Pinto

Kathryn Pinto has served residential buyers and sellers in the Wheaton and Glen Ellyn area since 2016. A top principal agent for Compass, Pinto is rooted in a mission of integrity, trust, and personal care for every client. She has lived in Wheaton for more than 20 years and has held various leadership positions within the local community.