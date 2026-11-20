MENAFN - GetNews)"Ocean And Sky Painting #OS 034 after unboxing. Photo by Keith C."The guide follows a canvas order through Vinchy Art's studio and explains how customers can see their finished painting before it is packed for shipment.

Denver, Colorado - Nov. 20, 2026 - Vinchy Art has released a guide documenting how its studio produces made-to-order canvas paintings. Published Nov. 15, the guide traces an order from the selection of a design and dimensions to the studio's photographs or video of the completed work. It also explains how framed and rolled canvases are prepared for delivery and includes a customer photograph of a painting after unboxing.

The guide distinguishes the image shown in a product listing from the images taken when a painting is finished. The listing shows the design selected at the time of purchase. The photographs or video sent before shipment show the particular canvas produced for that order, allowing the customer to review its composition, color and texture while the work is still at the studio.

How an order moves through the studio

Production begins with the design, dimensions and finish specified in the order. For paintings available in custom sizes or colors, customers can provide wall measurements or reference images when ordering or send them to Vinchy Art by email. A measurement can specify the space the canvas needs to fit. A reference image can indicate the color direction requested for a particular area of the painting.

“Each piece is hand-painted on canvas,” Vinchy Art said in the published guide. The company estimates that painting generally takes about one week. Larger canvases, works with heavier surface texture and orders involving two panels may take longer. That estimate covers production in the studio. The review of the finished painting and transit are separate stages.

Vinchy Art says it emails photographs or a video once the canvas is complete. The guide advises customers who want an adjustment to identify the area of the painting and describe the change. Examples include asking for a cooler tone in one part of the canvas or a lighter treatment in a particular section. The guide gives customers 24 hours to request adjustments and says they can contact the company within that period if they need additional review time.

A delivered painting provides an example

The guide includes Ocean And Sky Painting #OS 034, a canvas from Vinchy Art's Ocean and Sky collection. A photograph credited to a customer shows the delivered painting after it was removed from its shipping box, with the protective corners still attached. Vinchy Art drew the image from its Reviews & Ratings page and included it to illustrate the condition of the artwork and its protective materials at the unboxing stage.

The image records a different point in the order from the photographs taken at the studio. Before dispatch, the customer receives images to examine the painting itself and communicate any requested adjustments. After delivery, an unboxing photograph can document the canvas as received, while the packing materials are still available and before the work is moved into position or hung. The guide uses the delivered canvas to show where that stage fits in the process.

Packing and delivery vary by canvas format

The finish selected at checkout determines how the painting is packed and what preparation is needed after it arrives. Vinchy Art says framed and frameless formats include hanging hardware. A rolled canvas is delivered without a frame and needs to be stretched before display. Customers who select the rolled format can arrange that work with a local framer after delivery.

The company's published packing information describes protective tubes for rolled canvases and wooden boxes for framed paintings. In the guide's delivered example, corner protectors are still visible after the box has been opened. Vinchy Art says it primarily uses DHL and UPS. Its studio guide gives a general transit estimate of three to seven days after dispatch.

The full guide, How Vinchy Art Paints, Previews, and Ships Your Canvas, is available on the company's website. Questions about specifications, pre-shipment images or orders in progress can be directed to....

About Vinchy Art

Vinchy Art is an online retailer of made-to-order canvas paintings. The company offers framed, frameless and rolled formats, with custom dimensions or color adjustments available for some designs. Founded in 2019, Vinchy Art focuses on handcrafted canvas art for interiors.