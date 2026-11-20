MENAFN - GetNews)"Icarus Digital Marketing logo"Icarus Digital Marketing, a US agency for restricted and high-risk brands, has relaunched its website with a CPA, LTV and ROAS calculator that shows how repeat customers change the break-even point of an ad campaign.

United States - Nov. 20, 2026 - Icarus Digital Marketing, a US marketing agency for restricted and high-risk brands, put its relaunched website live on October 30, 2026. The new site includes a CPA, LTV and ROAS calculator that shows how a customer's 12-month value changes the break-even point of an ad campaign. Its worked example shows a gap that first-order figures hide: a brand can run its ads at a front-end ROAS of 0.31x and still break even over a year, if its customers keep coming back.

Front-end ROAS counts the first order only. Icarus treats it as the price of acquiring a new customer rather than a verdict on profitability, a distinction that applies to repeat-purchase and subscription products in particular. The calculator starts instead with CPA, the cost of winning one new customer, and LTV, what that customer is worth over 12 months. From those two figures it shows the maximum a brand can pay to win a customer, how long that customer takes to pay back, and the front-end ROAS at which the year breaks even.

In that example, a store with a $60 average order and a $32.20 margin per order needs a 1.86x ROAS to break even on the first order. If its customers order six times a year, each one brings in $193.20 of margin over 12 months, and the same store breaks even over the year at 0.31x. Judged on the first order alone, that 0.31x campaign would look like a heavy loss.

Restricted and high-risk brands feel this gap. Ad platforms treat their categories as high risk, and a comfortably profitable front-end ROAS is rare for them. A brand that knows its CPA and its 12-month customer value can keep spending where a first-order reading says stop. Icarus built the calculator from running Meta ads for restricted categories since 2016, on real ad accounts rather than a benchmark report.

Simon Jordan, co-founder of Icarus, said brand owners often focus on the front-end ROAS figure in Meta's dashboard when judging a campaign.

"The real question isn't 'how do we get to 3x.' It's how do we make sure those customers keep coming back," Jordan said.

Writing to a client in February, Jordan described the dashboard figure this way: "Meta's dashboard shows you one number: front-end ROAS based on click-to-purchase within the attribution window. That number's real. But it's a tiny piece of what these campaigns are actually doing."

The calculator works in three steps. A brand owner enters average order value, product cost, shipping and payment fees, and the tool returns margin per order and the first-order break-even ROAS. Adding how often customers order gives the 12-month customer value. An optional last step takes spend, revenue and new customers from a real campaign and returns the CPA that campaign achieved. The calculator is available at no charge and asks for no email address or sign-up.

The calculator is on the Icarus website at

About Icarus Digital Marketing

Icarus Digital Marketing is a US marketing agency for restricted and high-risk brands, working since 2016 with over 300 brands. Its services cover Meta ads first, then Snapchat ads, email and SMS, SEO and AI search, social media, web pages and stores, and branding. Icarus runs its ads through official Meta partners and has a direct partnership with Snapchat. The team is led by co-founders Simon Jordan and Michael Porke, with a person in charge of every account.

More information is at