MENAFN - Live Mint) Cyclone Avkan weakened into a depression after making landfall near Gopalpur on the Odisha coast on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall to several districts. However, no major damage or loss of life was reported, according to Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Amid the changing weather conditions, parents across Odisha and Tamil Nadu are still concerned about whether schools will remain open or closed on Saturday (November 21).

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According to reports, the Odisha government recently announced a three-day school holiday from Thursday to Saturday in several districts as a precautionary measure. The closures apply to government, government-aided and private schools.

Despite Cyclone Avkan making landfall and subsequently weakening into a depression, the school closure order remains in effect on Saturday in the districts covered by the latest directive.

The order issued by Odisha's Department of School and Mass Education initially covered nine districts. Four more districts were subsequently added to the list, with school closures announced for Friday. These districts include Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Khordha, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Bhadrak and Balasore.

However, Saturday's school closure order applies to only six of these districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal.

District collectors have also been asked to assess local weather conditions and decide whether additional school closures are necessary.

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Schools remained open on Friday in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, as the state government did not announce a statewide holiday in connection with Cyclone Avkan.

Similarly, no statewide school holiday has been announced in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh or Andhra Pradesh in connection with Cyclone Avkan.

The same arrangement is expected to continue on Saturday, meaning schools across the state will remain open unless local authorities issue separate closure orders. Parents in areas affected by heavy rainfall should, however, check for the latest announcements from their respective district administrations.

Over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD ) has forecast rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The weather agency has also predicted more widespread showers from November 23.

Cyclone Avkan weakens: What we know

According to news agency PTI, the state government ruled out an immediate flood threat after the cyclone weakened into a depression, despite heavy rainfall across several districts. The government has also moved more than 4.40 lakh people to safer locations.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Cyclone Avkan had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm even before reaching the coast. He attributed the loss of intensity to the cold sea surface temperatures near the shoreline, which prevented the system from sustaining its strength.

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He added, "Rainfall intensity is expected to decline from Saturday."

The IMD said the system moved northwards at a speed of 12 kmph in the six hours leading up to 5.30 pm on Friday and was centred over south Odisha. The depression was located around 70 km south-southwest of Angul.

It is expected to continue moving nearly northwards over Odisha before weakening further into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next six hours.

Earlier, the system made landfall near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday as a cyclonic storm, bringing wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts of up to 90 kmph. The landfall process was completed by 11.20 am, the IMD said.

(with agency inputs)