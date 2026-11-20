MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US authorities arrested three people in a case alleging that counterfeit goods and other contraband worth tens of millions of dollars were shipped from China through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles identified the defendants as Zhe Wang, 40, of La Puente; Eric Ly, 38, of Temple City; and Mildred Estrada, 41, of Lake Elsinore. All three live in California. Wang, also known as Chris Wang, is a Chinese national and a lawful US permanent resident, prosecutors said. Ly and Estrada are US citizens.

A federal grand jury charged each defendant with conspiracy, four counts of smuggling and four counts of breaking customs seals. The US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said the three were expected to appear in federal court in downtown Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. It did not announce the outcome of those appearances.

Prosecutors allege the operation ran from July 2024 to July 2025. They say containers selected for customs inspection were diverted to warehouses before officers could check their original cargo.

The indictment, alleges that Wang took instructions from customers in China and that Ly used contacts in the shipping industry to find drivers. Wang and Ly allegedly operated warehouses where goods were stored and concealed. Prosecutors allege that Estrada and others were paid above normal trucking rates to move containers.

The Justice Department did not identify the brands or types of counterfeit goods in its announcement. It gave no exact figure for the shipments' value and did not announce how much merchandise had been recovered.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Environmental Protection Agency's Criminal Investigation Division are investigating. If convicted, the defendants face statutory maximums of 20 years on each smuggling count, 10 years on each count of breaking customs seals and five years on the conspiracy count. The charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent.