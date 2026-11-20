MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) The US Senate has rejected a House-passed resolution directing President Donald Trump to remove American forces from hostilities with Iran, in its first vote on the war since the November 3 midterm elections.

The concurrent resolution, Con. 93, failed 48-51 on Thursday, according to the official Senate roll call. Its defeat ends the measure in the Senate.

Three Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky, voted with Democrats for the resolution. Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against it. Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut did not vote and was announced on the floor as "necessarily absent".

Republican Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who backed a similar resolution in September, voted against this one. That earlier measure, Con. 89, failed 49-50 on September 24.

Senator Adam Schiff's office said Thursday's vote was "the Senate's 15th vote to force an end to the war through a War Powers Resolution." The Senate adopted one such measure, Con. 86, by 50-48 on June 23, the roll call record shows.

Democratic Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts introduced Con. 93 on April 28. The House agreed to it by 220-204 on September 15.

The resolution invoked section 5(c) of the 1973 War Powers Resolution. As a concurrent resolution, it would not have gone to the president for signature.

During the debate, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia asked colleagues "to do what the Constitution demands, what our public demands, and that is to end this illegal war."

"The American public is tired of it," Kaine said, according to the Congressional Record. "But we here in the Senate, we have the capacity to fix it, and voting again that this war is illegal is an important step on the road to doing just that."

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin said on the floor that the war "has cost taxpayers at least $47 billion" and that "23 Americans have lost their lives."

Republican Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana urged a no vote. "Iran is not a war of choice; it is a war of necessity," he said. "We should finish the job, protect this Nation, and protect our allies."

Sheehy argued that if Iran gained control of the Strait of Hormuz and other sea lanes, it would "constrict half the world's energy supply."

After the vote, Democrats signalled that they would press the issue when they take control of Congress in January.

"While we had bipartisan support in today's vote, it was not enough. In the new Congress, we will change that," Schiff said in a statement.

Kaine said in a statement that he and his colleagues "in the new Democratic majority Congress will be exploring every possible additional tool to force an end to the war."

Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada said voters had "resoundingly rejected Donald Trump's unconstitutional war with Iran that has made everything more expensive."

The Senate vote came a day after Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna and Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari said they would oppose any government funding package that did not bar spending on offensive operations in Iran.

"We will oppose any funding package that does not explicitly prohibit funds from being used for offensive operations in Iran," the two lawmakers said. Current federal funding runs out on December 11.