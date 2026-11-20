Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Wraps Up Tribal Area Visit in Dahod

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday interacted with rural women and villagers in Khangela, a remote village on the Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh border, on the final day of his 72-hour visit to the tribal region of Garbada in Dahod district, describing his experience of spending three days in rural areas as deeply satisfying.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, on the final day of his 72-hour visit to tribal Garbada in Dahod, he interacted with rural women and villagers in Khangela. He said that spending three days experiencing rural life had been a deeply satisfying experience. The Chief Minister said that development works and welfare schemes launched in tribal areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have strengthened people's trust in the Government and raised their expectations for further development. The CM added that during his 72-hour visit, he observed people's satisfaction with the progress made in providing basic facilities such as higher education for tribal youth, village roads, healthcare, and drinking water. He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always placed the common people and economically weaker sections at the centre of welfare schemes. Today, facilities such as PMAY housing, LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, tap water under Nal Se Jal, roads and health centres have reached remote villages and hilly areas, ensuring that people can benefit from these facilities.

Emphasising the importance of natural farming in tribal areas, the Chief Minister said that excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is contributing to an increase in diabetes, blood pressure and other health problems at a young age, while also damaging soil health. He stressed that adopting natural farming is essential to improve soil and human health and ensure a healthier future for the coming generations. CM further said that Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas are the Prime Minister's guiding mantra. He urged everyone to work together towards the vision of a Developed India and a Developed Gujarat. On the occasion, progressive women shared their journeys towards Atmanirbharta with the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also visited various exhibition stalls set up by Sakhi Mandals.