Karnataka CM Directs Police to Ensure Zero Tolerance to Corruption

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday directed senior police officers to ensure zero tolerance towards corruption, curb drug-related activities and prevent police stations from becoming centres for real estate dealings, stressing that maintaining law and order in Bengaluru was the government's priority.

"Real estate rackets must not be allowed in police stations. Maintaining law and order in Bengaluru, the fastest-growing city in the country, is the government's priority, and the police must discharge their duties with dedication in this direction," Chief Minister DK Shivakumar instructed police officers.

Shivakumar was speaking at a meeting held on Friday with senior police officers of Bengaluru city at 'Sangama', the renovated auditorium of the Vidhana Soudha. "When the Police Commissioner's office was started in Bengaluru, the population was around 20 lakh. Now, Bengaluru's population has reached approximately 1.5 crore. With the objective of managing law and order effectively, we have established five police commissionerates. Under the Chief Commissioner, five Police Commissioners will manage the city's law and order. We have also expanded its jurisdiction by adding a few new areas. Similarly, we have worked to strengthen the police force by creating hundreds of new posts. You must work as 'Team Bengaluru' to live up to the government's expectations," he stated.

"The entire country is looking at Bengaluru today. Around 2 lakh foreign nationals work in various sectors here. Against this backdrop, Bengaluru's traffic issues sometimes make global news. The pressure of expectations on us is also high. Consequently, the responsibility on all of us has increased. Realising this, everyone must work responsibly. When the BBMP was divided to form the GBA, there were initially some dissenting voices from certain quarters. However, the GBA is now functioning successfully. On the same lines, the police commissionerates must also perform well," he said.

"The government expects only accountability from you. A strong message should go out to the entire state through an efficient policing system in Bengaluru. You must do work that brings a good name to the government. We have appointed police officers based on performance and efficiency. All of you have been given a great opportunity; make good use of it. Sometimes unexpected incidents happen. You must learn lessons quickly from past mistakes. Maintaining peace is the responsibility of all of you," he noted.

"Rowdies must have fear. You must perform your duty in a way that everyone respects the khaki uniform. Protection must be ensured for those who need it, and strict punishment must be meted out to wrongdoers. Police should be citizen-friendly. Ruthless action must be taken against fake news and hate speech. Maintain constant vigilance on forces attempting to create unrest in society through social media," he advised.

"Use social media effectively and ensure the government gets a good image. Implementing government orders properly is the responsibility of all of you. Stay alert regarding cybercrime and online fraud. Coordinated efforts are needed to curb economic offences-make effective use of technology for this. To completely root out rowdyism, we have established a separate rowdy squad. For this, a separate commissionerate has been set up under the leadership of a senior police officer of the ADGP rank," he said.

"A drug-free Karnataka is our government's priority. However, the government will take a serious view of instances where police personnel themselves are involved in this. Ruthless action will be taken against police officers who get involved in drug rackets and engage in extortion," the CM warned.

"Senior police officers must regularly visit police stations and conduct inspections. Police stations must not be allowed to become hubs for real estate dealings. Policing should be visible everywhere. Increase night patrolling and curb illegal activities. I will soon hold another meeting with police officers from across the state. I expect good results from you. Work in such a way that the people of the state see visible results within the next month," he said.

Speaking at a press conference held afterwards, the CM said, "Corruption, drug menace, and criminal activities must not be allowed in the city under any circumstances. Making Bengaluru a corruption-free city is the primary objective of the government."

"Peace must prevail in the state; that is our topmost priority. There must be a citizen-friendly policing system, and zero tolerance toward corruption. Senior officers must keep a vigil to ensure no corruption takes place at any level down to the grassroots in the police department. I have warned them not to succumb to any influence or relationships that allow corruption," he said.

"Along with adding new areas to Bengaluru's limits, five separate police commissionerates have been formed by including new police stations. Five Police Commissioners have been appointed, and hundreds of new posts have been created. New posts have also been created to give special focus to traffic management, rowdy activities, and crime control," he added.

"This is an innovative experiment toward providing good governance. People should have respect for the police department, and at the same time, criminals should fear the police. Those deserving of respect must get respect, those needing protection must receive it, and criminals must be severely punished. It is with this intent that the policing system has been divided into five zones and responsibilities have been assigned to officers," he said.

"Nobody should indulge in igniting conflict between castes over the issue of Basavanna. The Deputy Chief Minister has already issued a clarification regarding the Cabinet decision on this matter. The government will not act against any community," he clarified.