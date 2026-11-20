Amit Shah Arrives in Arunachal Pradesh for Three Day Official Visit

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah arrived at Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi on Friday for a three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, during which he will attend the presentation of the prestigious President's Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, review key development projects and participate in several official programmes. Shah was received at the airport by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other leaders.

Sharing details of his visit on X, the Union Home Minister said that the Arunachal Pradesh Police would be conferred with the prestigious President's Colour in recognition of its dedicated service to the people and the nation. "Tomorrow is a big day for the state, as the Arunachal Pradesh Police will be conferred with the prestigious President's Colour in recognition of its dedicated service to the people and the nation," Shah wrote. He further wrote that on the following day, he would address the Cooperative Conference and inaugurate the campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

On November 21, Shah is scheduled to attend the President's Colour presentation ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, followed by Bada Khana, at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdeva, Itanagar, at 10 am. At 2:30 pm, he will chair a review meeting on major development projects in the state at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar. This will be followed by another meeting at 3:30 pm to discuss matters concerning the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

On November 22, the Union Home Minister will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, attend the Cooperation Awards ceremony and inaugurate the Saras Mela at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar at 10:30 am. Later in the day, at 3:45 pm, he will attend the inauguration ceremony of the 12th Battalion complex of the NDRF at Hollongi in Itanagar.

Meanwhile, Shah addressed the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2026 on 'Cross-Border Terrorism' in New Delhi on November 19. The Home Minister inaugurated the two-day, sixth edition of the conference before addressing officials. The conference was expected to review progress on the consensus and recommendations adopted at last year's meeting. Organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the conference was expected to be attended by Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary, Secretary R & AW, Director General of NIA and other dignitaries. Senior police officers from states and Union Territories, officers from Central agencies and departments dealing with counter-terrorism, and experts from fields such as law, forensics and technology were also expected to attend the conference.