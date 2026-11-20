

Tesla launched public Cybercab rides in Dallas, its second U.S. city after Austin, this week.

Alphabet's Waymo temporarily halted robotaxi operations on freeways across all U.S. markets after California's Department of Motor Vehicles barred the company from state freeways. Lucid CEO said in a CNBC interview that the company does not expect the tax credit on EV purchases to be reinstated.

Tesla pushed further into autonomous vehicles this week with expanded Cybercab operations and new personal-use options, while rival robotaxi operator Waymo faced regulatory setbacks on freeways. Rivian's dual-class share structure expired, reducing founder RJ Scaringe's voting power, while Lucid Motors said the company is not awaiting a reinstatement of tax credits on EV purchases even as its deliveries continue to slide.

Tesla Rolls Out Cybercabs In Dallas, Invites Select Users To Make Purchase

Tesla launched public Cybercab rides in Dallas, its second U.S. city after Austin, this week. While Tesla offered robotaxi rides in Dallas before, the fleet only included Model Y vehicles. The Cybercab, in comparison, is the company's dedicated two-seater robotaxi offering with no steering wheel or pedals.

The company also opened reservations to a limited group of invited customers near Austin for personal ownership of the vehicle at $29,990, paired with a $299 monthly autonomy subscription and strict rules against modifications or resale. Tesla intends to operate Cybercabs by itself in its robotaxi fleet while also selling it to fleet and individual customers in the long term.

Separately, Elon Musk appeared at the Dealbook Summit on Wednesday and said Tesla also plans a driverless Model Y variant without a steering wheel or pedals, aimed at groups of six or seven.

“It's going to make sense for us to make cars that can seat different amounts of people. We still need autonomous vehicles if you've got 4 or 6, or a whole family,” Musk said about the decision.

The moves come as Tesla seeks to pivot into artificial intelligence and robotics, and away from just consumer cars. The company is also reportedly planning a €3 billion ($3.3 billion) investment in its German plant as it seeks to expand Cybercab production outside the U.S. According to a report from Reuters on Monday, Tesla plans to construct an additional production facility at its German gigafactory with the aim of producing a million units of its Cybercab robotaxis there.

Waymo Pauses Freeway Robotaxi Service After California Ban

Tesla's robotaxi rival, Alphabet's Waymo, meanwhile, temporarily halted robotaxi operations on freeways across all U.S. markets after California's Department of Motor Vehicles barred the company from state freeways, citing an“imminent hazard” from multiple incidents in which vehicles entered active construction zones.

According to a report from Reuters, Waymo subsequently said it filed two safety recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for its automated driving system“to strengthen how the Waymo Driver navigates closed freeway lanes and intersections with manual traffic control.”

Rivian's Dual-Class Share Structure Expires

Rivian's dual-class share structure ended this week. On November 15, the five-year anniversary of its IPO closing, all remaining Class B shares, which carried 10 votes each, automatically converted one-for-one into ordinary Class A shares.

The conversion reduced founder and CEO RJ Scaringe's voting power to roughly 0.5%, aligning it with his economic ownership.

Lucid CEO Says Not Counting On Democrats To Restore EV Tax Credits

CEO of Lucid Motors, which is facing slumping deliveries, said in a CNBC interview this week that the company is not expecting the tax credit on EV purchases to be reinstated. The federal incentive was rescinded last year by President Trump and has hit the sales of EV makers, including Lucid. Talking about whether the company expects its reinstatement following Democrats taking control of Congress following the midterm elections, Lucid CEO Silvio Napoli said the company will take“any positive.”

“You know, they say, 'Plan for the worst and... hope for the best.' That's all we can say,” Napoli said.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA was 'neutral' at the time of writing, while sentiment around LCID, RIVN and GOOGL was more 'bearish.'

All four stocks closed in the red this week, amid a larger tech sell-off, with LCID and RIVN leading the pack by clocking a 15% loss. TSLA dropped 11% while GOOGL dropped 10%.

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