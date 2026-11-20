MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Nov 21 (IANS) With only 40 days left for a new secretary-general to take over, the Security Council is deadlocked on electing a successor to Antonio Guterres.

UNCTAD head Rebecca Grynspan was ahead in the informal poll of the Council on Friday, but faced opposition from two veto-wielding permanent members, a barrier to her election.

Overall, the Costa Rican, who received ten positive votes, was the only one of the eight candidates to clear the nine-vote threshold.

The ninth anonymous poll was the second to use colour-coded ballots to distinguish the permanent members.

Although she ranked fourth, Carolyn Rodrigues-Bikett, a former foreign minister of Guyana, also had only two negative ballots from permanent members while getting only six overall positive votes.

International Atomic Energy Agency head, who is from Argentina, retained second place with eight positives and three negatives from permanent members.

United Arab Emirates Minister of State Lana Nuseibeh moved to the third spot with seven positives, but also polled three negatives from permanent members.

US Permanent Representative Mike Waltz called on those receiving "very little encouragement" to drop out.

"If they haven't received it, we think it's probably time to step aside and let the council consider a narrower field for those who are receiving some level of support", he said before the poll.

Since the poll was anonymous, it was not known which permanent members gave the negative votes.

Countries from Latin America and the Caribbean have demanded that the next secretary-general should come from the region, since it is 35 years since anyone from there held the office after Javier Perez de Cuellar ended his term in 1991.

Waltz acknowledged it while asserting "that's the United States Hemisphere".

"We would welcome and encourage and want a candidate from Latin America to emerge", he said.

Among the top-ranked four, Grynspan, Grossi and Carolyn Rodrigues-Burkitt are from the region.

Waltz added, "If a candidate comes from another region that proves to be able to gather the support of the council, that's perfectly welcome as well".

"We also want the best candidate to emerge", he said.

The US "will continue to push forward and try to find consensus in the Council for the next leader of the United Nations", he said.

Of the five permanent members, the US, Russia and China will determine who heads the 193-member global organisation facing crises on many fronts.

The UN is beset by a financial crunch and challenges to its relevance and efficacy in a world facing major conflicts.

The Council is running against the clock because Guterres has ruled out staying on an interim basis after January 1.

After the assassination of Dag Hammarskjold in 1961, the UN faced the prospect of being leaderless because France vetoed the election of U Thant, who had the support of the other Council members.

In spite of that, he was appointed to the 17 months remaining in Hammarskjold's term and was eventually elected the next year to two terms after Paris dropped its opposition.

In 1996, the Security Council barely met the deadline when the US vetoed a second term for Boutros Boutros-Ghali, an Egyptian.

With only 18 days left to anoint a successor, the Security Council elected Kofi Annan as secretary-general on December 13, and the General Assembly endorsed him four days later.

The Ghanaian went on to serve a second term.