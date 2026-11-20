MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Ainsworth Morris

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Jamaica and the United States (US) have signed a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) to deepen security cooperation and border protection.

The first of its kind for Jamaica, the agreement equips authorities in both countries with another mechanism to share intelligence, support investigations, intercept illicit shipments, and disrupt narcotics and firearms trafficking.

Minister of finance and the public service, Fayval Williams and Chargé d'Affaires, US Embassy in Kingston, Scott Renner, affixed their signatures to the document, during the signing ceremony on November 19 at the foreign affairs and foreign trade ministry's downtown Kingston headquarters.

Speaking to JIS News, minister Williams said that the signing concludes negotiations that began 21 years ago.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Juan Pablo Segura, who witnessed the signing, said that the agreement is an important step in strengthening the long-standing US-Jamaica security partnership.

He noted that while in Jamaica, he met with prime minister, Andrew Holness; minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, Kamina Johnson Smith; and minister of national security and peace, Dr Horace Chang, and visited Jamaica's ports and engaged with business leaders.