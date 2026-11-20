By Jack Clarke

We often fear what we don't understand, and the growing number of AI skeptics reflects the age-old struggle between man and machine.

As a teenager, Jack Clark also fretted about the future until he discovered how technology could change the odds. Clark is a cofounder of Anthropic, the tech giant behind the generative AI chatbot Claude.

In this podcast he says AI can teach us more about ourselves and society than anything we've had before.

Read the article in Finance & Development magazine

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