MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Jamaica is now offering direct and improved access to free Legal Aid, Restorative Justice, Child Diversion services, and support for victims of crime, with the historic launch of the nation's first Social Justice Services Mobile App.

Also accessible to Persons with Disabilities, the App allows users to chat live, book appointments, call, email and connect with experts. Practical, user-friendly features include a Service Locator; Victim Service Portal; interactive educational modules; Push notifications and legal updates on relevant services, activities, announcements, and legal developments.

The Mobile App, launched 8 November at the AC Hotel in Kingston, was developed by the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs under the Canada-funded Social Justice (SO-JUST) project in partnership with the United Nations Development Programmme (UNDP) Multi Country Office in Jamaica.

Referencing more than a decade of Canadian support for Jamaica's justice sector reform agenda, Canadian High Commissioner, His Excellency Mark Berman said the launch of the App builds on this long history of collaboration and demonstrates what can be achieved when innovation is combined with a clear vision for public service.

Berman said the Social Justice App is principally about people and about helping them to find and navigate resources that benefit themselves, their families and their communities.

UNDP assistant resident representative Lesley Ann Ennevor lauded the inclusion of accessibility features to support people with disabilities, noting that this is what it means to advance the principle of leaving no one behind. She called for the App teams to ensure that Jamaicans know, understand and trust the mobile application as a gateway to justice-related information and services.

The UNDP representative conveyed UNDP's ongoing commitment to working together to advance the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, ensuring that development is inclusive, leaving no one behind.

The Social Justice Services Jamaica mobile app is available for download from Google Play and the Apple Store.

The seven-year SO-JUST Project is being implemented until 2028 by the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs in partnership with the UNDP Multi Country Office in Jamaica. The 1.2 billion Jamaican dollar investment by the government of Canada, focuses on integrating the four pillars of social justice – equity, access, participation, and rights.