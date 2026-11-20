MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Christina Trumbach

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – The second-quarter inflation rate was 5.7 percent. Among the leading contributors were transport, communication, housing and utilities, and furnishing and household equipment.

The transportation division was led by strong growth in passenger air transport with a 21.4 percent increase in costs. There was an 8.3 percent upward movement in the communication index, a 6.4 percent rise in the index for household equipment, 5.3 percent in the housing and utilities index, 5.2 percent in miscellaneous goods and services, a 4.5 percent increase in restaurants and hotels, 3.5 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages, 3.3 percent in health, education, 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent in clothing and footwear.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco and recreation and culture declined by 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

A comparison of the second quarter of 2026 with the first quarter of 2026 indicates that the CPI increased by 3.1 percent, as the index for transport rose by 12.1 percent and health went up by 3.0 percent. The upward movement of transport is mainly due to the 17.4 percent increase in the index for passenger transport by air and the 14.6 percent rise in the purchase of motor vehicles.

There was also an increase in miscellaneous goods and services (3.0%), housing and utilities (2.2%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.4%), and clothing and footwear (0.6%). Communication (2.2%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.1%) and household equipment (0.2%) declined over the quarter.