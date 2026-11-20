MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Governments agreed to far-reaching economic reforms for global air transport at the International Civil Aviation Organization November 20, reflecting broad consensus on the need to strengthen aviation's contributions to global prosperity and prepare for dramatic transformations in air transport.

At a ceremony, this shared ambition was formalised through a Ministerial Declaration. It comprehensively covers advancing global air transport growth and connectivity, mobilising investment in civil aviation infrastructure, and strengthening institutional capacity and regulatory effectiveness.

Over 1,500 delegates, including representatives of 154 ICAO member states and organisations observing the proceedings attended the weeklong ICAO Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference. Delegates underscored the urgent need to modernise economic and legal frameworks, invest in infrastructure and skilled workforces, and ensure innovation keeps pace with rapidly changing technologies and global demands.

The economic reforms they have identified will support progress under ICAO's long-term strategic plan, which envisions air transport for all by 2050, with zero fatalities and net-zero carbon emissions. Transforming economic policy and cultivating investment for international aviation is key to sustainable development, especially for emerging economies that are forecasted to generate most aviation growth.

The policy recommendations from the conference will now be submitted to the ICAO Council for review and implementation through the organisation's global policies, standards, and plans.