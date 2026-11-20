AI-generated illustration of light steel framing construction in Europe, highlighting cold-formed steel structural applications.

Extract from Page 1 of ICR Verification of Conformity (VoC) No. ICR/VC/HS2611188, showing the named manufacturer, product scope and referenced standards.

AI-generated illustration of modern light steel buildings, highlighting potential applications of cold-formed steel in construction. Not an actual YSHUN project.

YSHUN examines EU 2024/3110, EN 1090-4 and EN 10346:2026, highlighting cold-formed steel profiles, material specifications and technical documentation.

- Zheng Weirong, CEO of YSHUNBERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 2026, the European Construction Products Regulation (CPR) and standards for cold-formed steel remain key areas of focus for the construction product manufacturing, steel supply, and light-gauge steel structural industries. The primary provisions of the revised EU Construction Products Regulation (EU 2024/3110) take effect on January 8, 2026. Construction products will transition into this new framework incrementally, contingent upon the publication of updated harmonized technical specifications. Concurrently, the standard EN 10346:2026 has been updated to define the technical delivery requirements for continuously hot-dip coated steel products intended for cold-forming applications.While the regulatory framework governs market rules for construction products and the material standards dictate the technical delivery of upstream steel, they operate at different levels. For the cold-formed steel supply chain, factors such as product cross-sections, steel grades, material thickness, coating types, and the clarity of technical documentation are critical considerations for manufacturers and their international clients during product evaluation, material selection, and project-related communications.Against this industry backdrop, the cold-formed steel product portfolio and associated technical documentation from YSHUN (Guangdong Yashun Housing Technology Co., Ltd.) serve as a practical case study. According to an "ICR" document provided by the company-specifically a "Verification of Conformity" (VoC) certificate, numbered ICR/VC/HS2611188-the products covered are "Cold-formed Steel Structural Framing Profiles." The document references EN 1090-4:2018 and EN 10346:2026, while detailing a range of structural profiles, steel grades, and coating specifications.I. Revisions to the EU Construction Products Regulation: A Phased Transition for Product StandardsThe revised EU Construction Products Regulation (EU 2024/3110) entered into force on January 7, 2025, with its core provisions becoming applicable as of January 8, 2026. The transition from the previous regulation to the new one will not occur simultaneously for all construction products; instead, product categories will be integrated into the new framework progressively, as updated harmonized technical specifications are developed and referenced. For product categories where older versions of harmonized standards still apply, the relevant transitional arrangements must be determined based on the specific product and regulatory requirements.The updated regulations further refine the technical specifications, performance data, and conformity information for construction products, while also incorporating aspects such as environmental sustainability and digital information. For manufacturers and supply chain stakeholders, a clear understanding of the applicable harmonized technical specifications, performance data, and market requirements is essential for preparing technical documentation and facilitating project-related communication.II. EN 10346:2026: Updated Technical Requirements for Coated Steel Products for Cold FormingThe standard EN 10346:2026, titled "Continuously hot-dip coated steel flat products for cold forming - Technical delivery conditions," specifies the technical delivery requirements for steel sheets and strips that are continuously hot-dip coated and intended for cold-forming applications. This standard focuses on the raw, coated steel material used in cold-forming processes; it is distinct from the structural execution standards that apply to finished cold-formed structural sections.The standard covers various types of continuous hot-dip coatings, including zinc (Z), zinc-iron alloy (ZF), zinc-aluminum alloy (ZA), aluminum-zinc (AZ), zinc-magnesium (ZM), aluminum-silicon (AS), and aluminum (A). Key parameters that must be clearly defined when selecting and specifying these raw materials for cold-formed steel products include the steel grade, thickness, coating type, and coating mass.III. EN 1090-4:2018 and the Fabrication of Cold-Formed Structural Steel ComponentsEN 1090-4:2018 outlines the technical requirements for the fabrication and installation of cold-formed structural steel components, profiled sheets, and cold-formed structures. It applies to applications such as roofing, ceilings, flooring, wall systems, and building envelopes. This standard focuses on the execution requirements for structural components-from fabrication through to installation-and differs from the technical delivery conditions for coated steel raw materials covered by EN 10346. Within the cold-formed steel product supply chain, these two standards correspond to different stages: EN 1090-4:2018 addresses the structural components, while EN 10346 pertains to the upstream raw materials. For light-gauge steel construction projects, factors such as profile cross-sections, steel strength, material thickness, coating systems, component fabrication, and connection methods must be aligned with architectural designs, load conditions, and specific project technical requirements. Understanding the scope of various standards helps clients and manufacturers establish a clear correspondence regarding material selection, product specifications, and technical documentation.IV. CE Certification and Product Scope for YSHUN Light-Gauge Cold-Formed SteelAccording to the documentation provided by YSHUN Light Steel, the applicant and manufacturer is identified as Dongguan Yashun Light Steel Structure Co., Ltd., with the products classified as "Cold-formed Steel Structural Framing Profiles." The documentation references the Construction Products Regulation (CPR) (EU) 305/2011 and cites standards including EN 1090-4:2018 and EN 10346:2026.The scope of the cold-formed steel products includes C- and U-shaped structural studs and tracks, Z- and Sigma-shaped purlins, as well as L-shaped, hat-shaped, omega-shaped, and custom-designed cold-formed steel profiles. The specifications cover cross-sectional dimensions, material thickness, structural steel grades, and coating types, as detailed below:Product Cross-sections: C- and U-shaped studs and tracks; Z- and Sigma-shaped purlins; L-shaped, hat-shaped, and omega-shaped profiles; and custom-designed cold-formed steel profiles.Nominal Dimensions: 50–300 mm for C- and U-shaped profiles; 100–300 mm for Z- and Sigma-shaped profiles; other dimensions, including flange and lip (stiffener) sizes, are determined according to specific product specifications.Material Thickness: 0.60–3.00 mm; common thicknesses specified in the documentation include 0.80, 1.00, 1.20, 1.50, 2.00, 2.50, and 3.00 mm. Structural steel grades: S220GD, S250GD, S280GD, S320GD, S350GD, S390GD, S420GD, S450GD, S500GD, and S550GD; also includes optional grades S550GDR and S650GDR.Galvanized steel: The document specifies galvanized steel materials ranging from grade S220GD+Z to S550GD+Z.Aluminium-zinc coated steel: The reference material specified in the document is S550GD+AZ.Other materials and coatings: General cold-formed steel grades include DX51D+Z, DX52D+Z, DX53D+Z, DX54D+Z, DX56D+Z, DX57D+Z, and DX58D+Z; additional coating types include +ZF, +ZA, +ZM, +AS, +A, and +Z.Coating mass classes: Standard classes include Z100, Z140, Z200, Z225, Z275, Z350, Z450, and Z600; specially agreed-upon classes include Z150, Z250, and Z300; AZ150 is provided as a reference value.The product categories, dimensions, steel grades, and coating information listed above are compiled based on the content of the aforementioned VoC (Verification of Conformity) document. Specific project selections must be

LINCHENGLONG

Guangdong Yashun Housing Technology Co., Ltd.

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EU Steel Standards Update: YSHUN Highlights Cold-Formed Steel Applications News Provided By Guangdong Yashun Housing Technology Co., Ltd. November 21, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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