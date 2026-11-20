MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told him in Shenzhen he wanted a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine. Pressed on why he believed Putin after a reporter cited a fresh Russian attack, Trump said both leaders wanted the fighting to stop but saw no way out.

Trump met Putin on Thursday after addressing leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in China. He said Putin“clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means”. Trump announced no ceasefire, date for negotiations or terms that Moscow was prepared to offer Kyiv.

At a White House news conference on his return from Asia, a reporter asked how Trump could be sure Putin was acting in good faith. The reporter said the Russian leader had left their meeting and launched another deadly assault on Ukraine. Trump stood by his assessment of Putin and said the US was trying to help both sides find a way to end the war.

He identified the hostility between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a particular obstacle.“The problem is President Zelensky and President Putin have tremendous hatred, and it's never easy,” he said.

Trump said he had initially thought the war would be among the easier conflicts for him to settle. He had since spoken to US representatives involved in the diplomatic effort and believed an agreement was still possible. He put the monthly death toll at about 25,000, most of them soldiers. He gave no source for that estimate.

Asked separately whether he considered Putin a friend to the United States, Trump confined his answer to his own dealings with the Russian leader. He said it was in the American interest for a president to be able to speak directly to the head of a country with one of the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

Trump cited his first administration's decision to supply Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles in answer to criticism that he was too accommodating towards Moscow. On current US weapons supplies, he said European buyers paid for American equipment and passed much of it on to Ukraine.

Ukraine also came up when Chinese President Xi Jinping joined Trump and Putin for a three-way meeting in Shenzhen. Trump said the leaders discussed how to stop the killing. The specific undertaking he reported from that meeting concerned nuclear weapons. China, he said, had agreed to talks with Washington and Moscow on reducing nuclear risk. He described no agreement among the three on Ukraine.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, eight years after seizing and annexing Crimea. Zelenskyy, who took office in 2019, has led Ukraine throughout the full-scale war. The supply of Javelin missiles that Trump cited dates to his first term, when Ukrainian forces were already fighting Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.