MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US Vice President JD Vance declined on Friday to say whether going to war with Iran was worth Republicans losing control of the Senate. With President Donald Trump beside him, Vance defended the goal of keeping nuclear weapons out of Tehran's hands. Trump said he would make the same decision again.

At a White House news conference after Trump's return from Asia, a reporter asked Vance about a post he had written after the midterm elections. The reporter asked whether Vance himself would make the case he had invited others to make in the post.“Would you argue that the war in Iran was worth it to lose the Senate?”

Vance answered by describing what he believed Iran might do if it acquired a nuclear weapon. He called Iran the largest state sponsor of terrorism and said it could use such a weapon to exert pressure or carry out an attack that could kill thousands of people.

“Well, look, what I've said is the goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we need to be doing,” Vance said.

He then turned to who had made the decision.“And I think the president is the one who makes the decision and the president has said he would do it again.”

Vance said his job was to support the president. He offered no assessment of how much the war had contributed to Republican losses or whether, given the same choice, he would have acted as Trump did.

Trump had addressed the post earlier in the news conference. A reporter asked about a report that he was unhappy with what Vance had written and wanted the statement amended. Trump denied asking for a change and described the statement as accurate. The point he would have added, he said, was his own answer to whether he would do it again.

“And absolutely, the answer is yes, because we cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. He also said members of his administration were entitled to their opinions.

Trump acknowledged that the war had driven up fuel prices, though by less than he had expected. He said he had thought oil might reach $300 a barrel and put the price on Friday at close to $80. Earlier, he said US petrol prices had fallen by 60 cents a gallon in a month. He said the outlook for motorists would depend in part on whether Washington reached an agreement with Tehran.

Iran's nuclear programme also came up during Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen. Trump said the three had discussed at length how to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He announced no agreement with either leader specifically on Iran.

Iran's nuclear programme has been a recurring issue for Trump across his two terms. In 2018, he withdrew the United States from the agreement Tehran had reached three years earlier with six world powers. That accord placed limits on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for relief from sanctions.